  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arlo Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARLO   US04206A1016

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ARLO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
6.610 USD   +0.61%
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arlo Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
CARTER MILLER JOYCELYN
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Arlo Technologies, Inc. [ARLO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. , 2200 FARADAY AVENUE, SUITE 150
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CARLSBAD CA 92008
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
CARTER MILLER JOYCELYN
C/O ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
2200 FARADAY AVENUE, SUITE 150
CARLSBAD, CA92008 		X

Signatures
/s/ Brian Busse, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted pursuant to the Issuer's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive one share of common stock upon vesting. The RSUs will vest on the date of the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Arlo Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 507 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 571 M 571 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arlo Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,57 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 97,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew McRae Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Mattingly Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralph E. Faison Chairman
Vipul Doshi Senior Vice President-Operations
Jocelyn E. Carter-Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-37.37%571
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.28%102 947
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.29%19 167
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-35.00%11 794
SHARP CORPORATION-20.89%4 725
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-21.29%2 787