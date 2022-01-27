Log in
Arlo Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Virtual Investor Day on March 1

01/27/2022 | 04:15pm EST
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, followed by a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). During the event, Arlo management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter results, outlook for the full year 2022, additional insights into the services business, and a long range plan.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be disseminated on March 1, 2022 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the event will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Source: Arlo-F


© Business Wire 2022
