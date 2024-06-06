Alphawave IP Group PLC - London-based designer of high-speed connectivity solutions - Collaborates with Arm Holdings PLC on the development of an advanced compute chiplet built on Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems for artificial intelligence/machine learning, high-performance compute, data centre and 5G/6G networking infrastructure applications. The development follows last year's announcement that Alphawave Semi joined Arm Total Design, an ecosystem building custom silicon solutions based on Arm Neoverse CSS.

Current London stock price: 134.60 pence, up 6.3% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 10%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

