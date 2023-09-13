Arm Holdings plc (“Arm”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 95,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one of its ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $51.00 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) on September 14, 2023 under the symbol “ARM.”

The selling shareholder, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., in the IPO has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 7,000,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus. The IPO is expected to close on September 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Raine Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor in connection with the IPO. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO. Barclays is acting as Billing and Delivery Agent, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as IPO Allocation Coordinator, J.P. Morgan is acting as Stabilization Agent, and Mizuho is acting as Roadshow Launch Coordinator & Salesforce Presentation Host.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the IPO has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on September 13, 2023. The IPO is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: U.S. ECM Desk, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, by telephone at (212) 205-7602 or by email at US-ECM@mizuhogroup.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the closing of the IPO, the timing of the commencement of trading of the ADSs on Nasdaq and the underwriters’ over-allotment option. No assurance can be given that the IPO will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Completion of the IPO on the terms described are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Arm, including, market conditions, general economic conditions and other factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus.

About Arm

Arm technology is building the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 250 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2023 Arm Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913944520/en/