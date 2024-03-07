Arm: the stock climbs again, Mizuho raises its target
In its study, Mizuho believes that Arm's share price still has significant room for improvement, despite a near-tripling in value since its IPO last September.
The broker explains that, in view of the promises emerging in the mobility and personalized AI processor markets, strategic investors will continue to seek out Arm and its roadmap, which is deemed 'attractive' over the long term.
In this context, the broker raises its price target on the stock from $100 to $160, which still represents a potential upside of around 20%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction