Arm Holdings plc is a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company. The Company develops and licenses IP for various devices worldwide, and it provides development tools that accelerate product development, from sensors to smartphones to servers. Its central processing unit (CPUs) and nomenclature for properties and units (NPUs) include Cortex-A, Cortex-M, Cortex-R, Neoverse, Ethos and SecurCore. It provides processor IP, offering a range of cores to address the performance, power and cost requirements of every device, from Internet of things sensors to supercomputers, and from smartphones and laptops to autonomous vehicles. Its graphics and camera technology drives the visual experience across a range of devices, including mass-market to high-performance smartphones, Android OS-based tablets, and digital televisions. It provides foundation physical IP and processor implementation solutions to address the performance, power and cost requirements for all application markets.

Sector Semiconductors