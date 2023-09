STORY: Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti described the incident as a terrorist action and the attackers as being heavily armed and wearing masks.

Kosovo police said in a statement two heavy vehicles without licence plates were positioned on a bridge in the village of Banjska early on Sunday, blocking the entrance and firing at the police units that arrived "with an arsenal of firearms, including hand grenades and arm launchers".

Tensions have run high in Kosovo after clashes in May when more than 90 NATO peacekeeping soldiers and some 50 Serb protesters were injured in northern Kosovo.