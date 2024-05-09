13:55 ET -- Arm Holdings is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The semiconductor and software design company on Wednesday posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net profit of $224 million, or 21 cents a share, with revenue jumping 47%, to $928 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast sales of $865.9 million. Arm Holdings said chips reported as shipped declined to 7 billion. For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be $875 million to $925 million, exceeding analysts expectations of $866.4 million. It expects fiscal-year revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion, in line with analysts views. Shares are recently down 2%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-09-24 1411ET