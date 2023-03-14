(via NewsDirect)

McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) provides update to market. The scientific community and government organizations have declared Climate Change as one of the biggest issues facing humanity today. Urgent action is needed. In order to avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change, we must limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Arma Services Inc. is committed to playing a crucial role in this fight with its unique and innovative approach to carbon offsets.

In 2022, the global carbon markets reached a record of $851 billion , according to Thomson Reuters. Arma intends to be a game-changer in this growing market by implementing high quality removal offsets, a new category that directly removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. These are different from traditional carbon offsets, which reduce overall emissions but don’t directly remove them.

The company’s current focus is on the continued management, acquisition and capacity building of both new and existing projects in the forestry, agriculture and technology sector.

Arma Services' team of experts works closely with partners and stakeholders to find the best projects to invest in and build their capacity to maximize their potential. The company believes that by doing so, they can create a sustainable future for generations to come.

Arma Services Inc. recognizes that their success is not just measured by their bottom line, but by the impact they have on the world around them. They remain committed to making a difference, one project at a time.

The company's subsidiary, Bret Consultores, manages over 148,000 hectares of forestry projects across 5 states in Mexico , thus far generating over 800,000 high-quality removal carbon offsets and continues to grow. The team prides itself on the quality of these Removal Carbon Offsets and their commitment to simultaneously sequestering carbon while supporting local indigenous communities.

Arma plans to expand its existing projects in Latin America and aims to further diversify its portfolio to include other types of projects and regions. The company is currently in early stages of development in a variety of projects that span the globe.

Arma's AI NLP technology uses advanced algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, including satellite imagery, historical climate data and day-to-day project details. The technology helps monitor carbon offset projects effectively, identify potential issues, and take corrective actions to ensure that they deliver measurable and verifiable climate benefits. As a result, Arma's carbon offset projects are not only high-quality but also transparent and accountable, which is essential in the evolving requirements of the carbon offset market.

Arma is also working with some of the world's leading green organizations, such as the Green Climate Fund , Climate Action Reserve (CAR), Sureco & Partners , Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) and others, to create meaningful partnerships that can help achieve their collective goal of combating climate change. The company is leveraging its partnerships to access new markets and additional funding.

"At Arma, we believe that our innovative approach to carbon offsets, coupled with our strategic partnerships, can make a real difference in the fight against climate change and the indigenous communities involved. We are dedicated to raising the bar on carbon offsets and being a key player in this global effort," said Eric Nixon , CEO.

As the world faces an urgent need to tackle Climate Change, Arma Services Inc. is leading the way by using its innovative AI NLP technology and strategic partnerships to manage high-quality carbon offset projects that deliver measurable and verifiable climate benefits. With its plans to expand its portfolio of carbon offset projects and explore new geographic areas for project development, Arma is poised to make an even greater impact in the fight against climate change.

For more information about Arma Services Inc. and its innovative carbon offset projects, please visit armaoffsets.com

About Arma Services Inc. : At Arma Services Inc. , we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the battle against climate change. Our mission is clear: to develop carbon offset projects that are not only effective, but also highly valuable. Our expertise lies in the forestry, agriculture, and technology sectors, where we use our proprietary AI software to ensure that the carbon credits we create are of the highest quality.

Our commitment to transparency and analytics is second to none, and we are proud to say that our clients trust us to deliver the best possible results. By using cutting-edge technology, we can measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real time, providing our clients with the data they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint.

We believe that our work is not just a business, but a responsibility. As a public company, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and on the world at large. By expanding our portfolio of high value carbon offsets, we are taking a crucial step in the right direction. At Arma Services Inc. , we are committed to a better future for all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Arma Services, Inc.

7260 West Azure Drive |Suite 140| Las Vegas, Nevada , USA, 89130

Phone. 1.725.235.7766

Email. info@armaoffsets.com

Website. www.armaoffsets.com

SOURCE Arma Services Inc.

