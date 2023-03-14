(via NewsDirect)
In 2022, the global carbon markets reached a record of
The company’s current focus is on the continued management, acquisition and capacity building of both new and existing projects in the forestry, agriculture and technology sector.
The company's subsidiary, Bret Consultores, manages over 148,000 hectares of forestry projects across 5 states in
Arma plans to expand its existing projects in
Arma's AI NLP technology uses advanced algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, including satellite imagery, historical climate data and day-to-day project details. The technology helps monitor carbon offset projects effectively, identify potential issues, and take corrective actions to ensure that they deliver measurable and verifiable climate benefits. As a result, Arma's carbon offset projects are not only high-quality but also transparent and accountable, which is essential in the evolving requirements of the carbon offset market.
Arma is also working with some of the world's leading green organizations, such as the
"At Arma, we believe that our innovative approach to carbon offsets, coupled with our strategic partnerships, can make a real difference in the fight against climate change and the indigenous communities involved. We are dedicated to raising the bar on carbon offsets and being a key player in this global effort," said
As the world faces an urgent need to tackle Climate Change,
For more information about
About
Our commitment to transparency and analytics is second to none, and we are proud to say that our clients trust us to deliver the best possible results. By using cutting-edge technology, we can measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real time, providing our clients with the data they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint.
We believe that our work is not just a business, but a responsibility. As a public company, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and on the world at large. By expanding our portfolio of high value carbon offsets, we are taking a crucial step in the right direction. At
