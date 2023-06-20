Armada Acquisition I : Business Combination Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 20, 2023 (June 16, 2023) Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40742 85-3810850 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 1760 Market Street, Suite 602 Philadelphia, PA19103 (Address of principal executive offices) (215)543-6886 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below): ☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading

Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one redeemable warrant AACI U The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share AACI The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock for $11.50 per share AACI W The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events. On June 16, 2023, Rezolve AI Limited, a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales ("Rezolve") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 thatincludes a proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination among Armada Acquisition Corp. I, a Delaware corporation ("Armada"), Rezolve Limited, a private limited company registered under the laws of England and Wales ("Rezolve Limited"), Rezolve Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Rezolve Merger Sub") and Rezolve (as amended and restated on June 16, 2023 and as may be amended from time to time, the "Business Combination Agreement"). Important Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It This Current Report relates to the proposed business combination involving Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve and Rezolve Merger Sub. In connection with the proposed business combination, on June 16, 2023, Rezolve filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form F-4(File No. 333-272751)(as may be amended from time to time, the "Registration Statement"), including a preliminary proxy statement of Armada and a preliminary prospectus of Rezolve relating to the securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination. The Registration Statement is subject to SEC review and further revision and is not yet effective. This filing is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus, when available, or any other document that Rezolve or Armada has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. This filing does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, ARMADA'S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY ARMADA OR REZOLVE WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders of Armada as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Additionally, Armada and Rezolve will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant materials for the proposed business combination filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. In addition, Armada's stockholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, and other documents filed by Armada with the SEC, without charge, by directing a request to Armada Acquisition Corp. I, 1760 Market Street, Suite 602, Philadelphia, PA 19103 USA; (215) 543-6886. Forward-Looking Statements This Current Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of

future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed business combination and related transactions, including, without limitation, the Pre-ClosingDemerger. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve or others following the announcement of the proposed business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Armada or shareholders of Rezolve Limited or Rezolve, to receive regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing of the transactions contemplated under and in connection with the Business Combination Agreement, including, without limitation, with respect to the Pre-ClosingDemerger; (4) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of proposed business combination; (5) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Armada, Rezolve Limited or Rezolve as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (7) costs related to the proposed business combination; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete the proposed business combination; (9) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve Limited or Rezolve operate, and other factors beyond their control, such as inflation or rising interest rates; (10) the possibility that Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the ability of existing investors to redeem and the level of redemptions; and (12) additional risks, including those to be included under the header "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement and those included under the header "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Armada's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2022 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qfiled by Armada for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize or Armada's, Rezolve Limited's or Rezolve's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that none of Armada, Rezolve Limited or Rezolve presently know or that Armada, Rezolve Limited and Rezolve currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Armada's, Rezolve Limited's and/or Rezolve's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this filing. Armada, Rezolve Limited and Rezolve anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Armada, Rezolve Limited's and Rezolve's assessments to change. However, while Armada, Rezolve Limited and Rezolve may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each of Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve and Rezolve Merger Sub specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Armada's, Rezolve Limited's and Rezolve's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this filing. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. No Offer or Solicitation This Current Report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities, assets or the business described herein or a commitment to Armada, Rezolve Limited or Rezolve, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed business combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any offer, sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Participants in Solicitation Armada, Rezolve Limited, Rezolve, Rezolve Merger Sub and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Armada's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about the directors and executive officers of Armada may be obtained in the Registration Statement, Armada's filings with the SEC, including Armada's initial public offering prospectus, which

was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and Armada's subsequent annual report on Form 10-Kand quarterly reports on Form 10-Q,all of which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Information about the directors and executive officers of Rezolve and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Additional information regarding the identity of all potential participants in the solicitation of proxies to Armada's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when it becomes available.

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: June 20, 2023 By: /s/ Stephen P. Herbert Name: Stephen P. Herbert Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

