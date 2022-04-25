Log in
    ARD   CA0420841037

ARMADA DATA CORPORATION

(ARD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/25 01:23:22 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD   -10.00%
03:20pARMADA DATA : Releases Q3 2022 Results
PU
01/31Armada Releases Q2 2022 Results
AQ
01/28ARMADA DATA : Releases Q2 2022 Results
PU
Armada Data : Releases Q3 2022 Results

04/25/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Mississauga, Ontario, April 25, 2022 - Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.

Review the complete news release here

Access the Management Discussion and Analysis document here

Access the Q2 / Fiscal Year - 2022 Financial Statements here

Disclaimer

Armada Data Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:19:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,15 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net income 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 8,00%
Capitalization 1,77 M 1,38 M 1,39 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart ARMADA DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Armada Data Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James R. Matthews President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Matthews Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Eli Oszlak Director, Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Robert Montemarano Independent Director
Fred Marotta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMADA DATA CORPORATION5.26%1
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.44%413 498
PROSUS N.V.-40.49%120 210
AIRBNB, INC.-6.25%99 342
NETFLIX, INC.-64.23%95 750
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.47%60 271