    ARD   CA0420841037

ARMADA DATA CORPORATION

(ARD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Armada Releases Q1 2022 Results

10/29/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Mississauga, Ontario, October 29, 2021 - Armada Data Corporation (TSX.V:ARD) reports its interim financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 have now been filed on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.

Review the complete news release here

Access the Management Discussion and Analysis document here

Access the Q1 / Fiscal Year - 2022 Financial Statements here

Disclaimer

Armada Data Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,15 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net income 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 8,00%
Capitalization 1,86 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James R. Matthews President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Matthews Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Eli Oszlak Director, Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Robert Montemarano Independent Director
Fred Marotta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMADA DATA CORPORATION-34.38%2
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.44%597 862
NETFLIX, INC.24.66%293 642
PROSUS N.V.-13.39%283 187
AIRBNB, INC.16.96%104 748
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.51%87 518