SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PACKAGE
The Interlock in Atlanta, Georgia
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Supplemental Financial Package should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements appearing in our press release dated August 3, 2023, which has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to our Form 8-K furnished on August 3, 2023. The Company makes statements in this Supplemental Financial Package that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward- looking statements may include comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company's operating property portfolio, the Company's development pipeline, the Company's Mezzanine program, the Company's construction and development business, including backlog and timing of deliveries and estimated costs, financing activities, as well as acquisitions, dispositions, and the Company's financial outlook, guidance, and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward- looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. The Company's actual future results and trends may differ materially from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third- party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CORPORATE OFFICERS
Daniel A. Hoffler, Executive Chairman of the Board
Louis S. Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer
Louis S. Haddad, Vice Chairman of the Board
Shawn J. Tibbetts, Chief Operating Officer
Eva S. Hardy, Lead Independent Director
Matthew T. Barnes-Smith,Chief Financial Officer
George F. Allen, Independent Director
Eric E. Apperson, President of Construction
James A. Carroll, Independent Director
Shelly R. Hampton, President of Asset Management
James C. Cherry, Independent Director
Dennis H. Gartman, Independent Director
CREDIT RATING
A. Russell Kirk,Director
John W. Snow, Independent Director
Rating: BBB
Agency: DBRS Morningstar
ANALYST COVERAGE
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Jefferies
Robert W. Baird & Co.
Camille Bonnel
Peter Abramowitz
Wesley Golladay
(416) 369-2140
(212) 336-7241
(216) 737-7510
camille.bonnel@bofa.com
pabramowitz@jefferies.com
wgolladay@rwbaird.com
Janney, Montgomery, & Scott LLC
Raymond James & Associates
Stifel
Robert Stevenson
Bill Crow
Stephen Manaker
(646) 840-3217
(727) 567-2594
(212) 271-3716
robertstevenson@janney.com
bill.crow@raymondjames.com
manakers@stifel.com
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $11.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("FFO") of $31.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $27.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
- Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("Normalized FFO") of $28.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Maintained the Company's previous guidance range for 2023 full-year Normalized FFO of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share.
- Completed the previously announced $215 million acquisition of The Interlock, a 311,000 square foot Class A commercial mixed-use asset in Atlanta's West Midtown anchored by Georgia Tech.
- Announced the authorization of the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's shares of common stock and Series A preferred stock under a newly established share repurchase program.
- Maintained a weighted 97% average portfolio occupancy as of June 30, 2023. Multifamily occupancy was 96%, office occupancy was 96%, and retail occupancy was 98%.
- Positive renewal spreads during the second quarter in both the office and retail segments:
- Lease rates on second quarter office lease renewals increased 13.6% on a GAAP basis and 15.4% on a cash basis.
- Lease rates on second quarter retail lease renewals increased 8.1% on a GAAP basis and 5.9% on a cash basis.
- Same Store NOI increased 4.8% on a GAAP basis and 2.9% on a cash basis compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022:
- Multifamily Same Store NOI increased 4.3% on a GAAP and 3.6% on a cash basis.
- Office Same Store NOI increased 1.3% on a GAAP basis and 2.0% on a cash basis.
- Retail Same Store NOI increased 7.5% on a GAAP basis and 3.1% on a cash basis.
- Committed an aggregate of $75 million of new investments across three ground-up multifamily development projects located in the Atlanta and Coastal Virginia markets.
- Third-partyconstruction backlog as of June 30, 2023, was $593 million and construction gross profit for the second quarter was $3.5 million.
- Commemorated the topping out of T. Rowe Price's new global headquarters building in Harbor Point, with completion anticipated in the third quarter
of 2024.
2023 OUTLOOK & ASSUMPTIONS
OUTLOOK(1)
LOW
HIGH
PORTFOLIO NOI
$161.1M
$161.9M
CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT PROFIT
$11.8M
$12.8M
G&A EXPENSES
$17.6M
$18.3M
INTEREST INCOME
$14.2M
$14.6M
INTEREST EXPENSE(2)
$47.2M
$47.9M
NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE
$1.23
$1.27
- See appendix for definitions. Ranges exclude certain items as per definition.
- Includes the interest expense on finance leases and interest receipts of non-designated derivatives.
