December 20, 2023

By citybiz

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced CA South will join the roster at its Southern Post mixed-use development in Roswell, Georgia. The project continues to gain significant traction as it moves closer to its expected completion in spring 2024. CA South will occupy 7,400 square feet in Southern Post's loft style offices.

CA South is relocating its headquarters from The Battery in Cobb County, Georgia to Southern Post, according to Zach Wooten and Stephen Clifton of Transwestern, which oversees office leasing at Southern Post on behalf of Armada Hoffler.

"This relocation emphasizes the fact that a project like Southern Post is precisely where the modern tenant wants to be in order to maximize the experience for its workforce," Wooten said.

Armada Hoffler's Southern Post is a 4.27-acre mixed-use development that is transforming the former site of Roswell Plaza into a vibrant destination with 128 luxury apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft-style, open-concept offices, 40,000 square feet of retail space, and an exclusive offering of 9 high-end townhomes with garages.

"We enthusiastically welcome CA South to Southern Post," said Jennifer Harris, Senior Vice President of Development at Armada Hoffler. "We are getting tremendous interest from prospective tenants seeking brand-new, boutique office product in highly amenitized environments. Southern Post is another prime example of Armada Hoffler's success in creating demand for trophy assets in mixed use communities."

CA South specializes in commercial interior construction, with a commitment to uncompromised quality, meticulous craftsmanship, and exceeding client expectations. Its project experience includes corporate interiors, healthcare, hospitality/retail, capital improvements, and educational work. CA South is ranked No. 7 in the Atlanta Business Chronicle "Top 25 Interior Commercial Contractors" rankings, No. 9 in its "Atlanta's Top 20 Women-Owned Firms" list and No. 5 in "Best Places to Work."

Phil Costabile and Sarah Maffei of Foundry Commercial represented CA South in the transaction.

In March 2023, Armada Hoffler finalized a lease with The Porchetta Group to open a new location for Grana, its renowned Italian restaurant by Porchetta's Creative Director/Chef/Partner Pat Pascarella, at Southern Post. The 6,160-square-foot interior space with a 2,600-square-foot patio on the second floor of Southern Post will be the largest for Grana, which has two existing locations in Atlanta.

Other retail and restaurant tenants at Southern Post include Amorino's, Azotea Cantina, Bey Bistro Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar, Butcher & Brew, Watch Your Wrist, Sweathouz, Vietvana, Cavina MedSpa, Belux Coffee, Silla Del Toro, and Da Vinci's Donuts

Armada Hoffler is active in the greater Atlanta market. In May 2023, it closed the $215 million acquisition of Class A commercial mixed-use development at The Interlock in West Midtown. Armada Hoffler's ownership includes 311,000 square feet of commercial space and an 835-space garage. The Interlock's tenancy includes Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, a cooperative non-profit organization of Georgia Tech that serves as a post-incubation community to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.