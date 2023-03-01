Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHH   US04208T1088

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

(AHH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
12.82 USD   -0.62%
12:38aArmada Hoffler Properties : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/28Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armada Hoffler Properties : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 28, 2023

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-35908 46-1214914
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
222 Central Park Avenue, Suite 2100
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (757) 366-4000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share AHH New York Stock Exchange
6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share AHHPrA New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 28, 2023, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the "Company") and Armada Hoffler, L.P.entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the ATM Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated March 10, 2020 (as amended, the "Sales Agreement"), with Jefferies LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, and Regions Securities LLC, for the offering, from time to time, of shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share, and shares of the Company's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $300,000,000 (the "Offered Shares"). The purpose of the Amendment was, among other things, to reference the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-270080) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 and to reference the most recently filed prospectus supplement relating to the Offered Shares. As of the date of the Amendment, Offered Shares having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $205 million remain to be sold under the Sales Agreement.

A copy of the Amendment is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Amendment filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

No.

Description
1.1 Amendment No. 1, dated February 28, 2023, to the ATM Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated March 10, 2020.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
Date: February 28, 2023 By: /s/ Matthew T. Barnes-Smith
Matthew T. Barnes-Smith
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
12:38aArmada Hoffler Properties : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/28Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/28Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/23ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/15Armada Hoffler Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2022 Dividend Distributions
AQ
02/14Armada Hoffler Properties : 2022 Q4 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
02/14Transcript : Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, ..
CI
02/14Armada Hoffler Properties Q4 Normalized Funds From Operations, Revenue Grow; Sets 2023 ..
MT
02/14Armada Hoffler Properties : 2022 Q4 Supplemental Financial Package
PU
02/14Armada Hoffler Properties : 2023 Guidance Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 M - -
Net income 2023 30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 5,96%
Capitalization 868 M 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,82 $
Average target price 13,90 $
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis S. Haddad President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Matthew Barnes-Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Daniel A. Hoffler Executive Chairman
Shawn J. Tibbetts Chief Operating Officer
John William Snow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.12.17%868
EQUINIX, INC.5.07%64 291
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.82%42 775
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.60%30 537
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.02%26 228
W. P. CAREY INC.3.85%17 210