July 22, 2024

By Rachel Chang at Travel and Leisure

From the urban buzz of Atlanta to the coastal charm of Savannah, here are the hotels readers called their favorites in the "World's Best Awards" survey for 2024.

Southern charm is sprinkled wholeheartedly throughout Savannah, whether it's in its 22 idyllic public squares, thrilling ghost stories, or pop culture significance, from "Forrest Gump" to Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. With such a wide breadth of delights, the nearly 300-year-old city is constantly reinventing itself, finding new meaning through set-jetting sites (think: "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" and "The Last Song") and creating burgeoning riverside neighborhoods, like the Eastern Wharf and Plant Riverside District. One thing's for sure: nothing about the Georgia city ever grows old.

Likewise, the Georgia state capital is always on travelers' minds. After all, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is still the busiest airport in the world, according to the Airports Council International (ACI). But Atlanta is also growing in other ways, with the Town at Trilith - right across from Trilith Studios, where so many Marvel movies are filmed - being established as a mixed-purpose destinations for creatives, while the National Center for Civil and Human Rights celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new 24,000-square-foot expansion.

