Armada Hoffler Properties : 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call Transcript 05/05/2021 | 10:53am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields May 4, 2021 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Operator Welcome to Armada Hoffler's first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, you'll be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. At that time if you have a question, please press "star 1" on your telephone. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. I will now turn the conference call over to Michael O'Hara, Chief Financial Officer at Armada Hoffler. Please go ahead. Mike O'Hara Good morning and thank you for joining Armada Hoffler's first quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast. On the call this morning, in addition to myself, is Lou Haddad, CEO. The press release announcing our first quarter earnings along with our quarterly supplemental package were distributed this morning. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through June 4th, 2021. The numbers to access the replay are provided in the earnings press release. For those who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, May 4th, 2021 and will not be updated subsequent to this initial earnings call. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our development pipeline, impact of acquisitions and dispositions, our mezzanine program, our construction business, our liquidity position, our portfolio performance, and financing activities as well as comments on our guidance and outlook. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and we advise listeners to review the forward-looking statement disclosure in our press release that we distributed this morning and the risk factors disclosed in documents we have filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to FFO and Normalized FFO. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, are included in the quarterly supplemental package, which is available on our website at armadahoffler.com. I'll now turn the call over to Lou. Lou Haddad Thanks Mike. And thank all of you for joining us today. This morning we posted first quarter results with 26 cents of normalized FFO per share, which was in line with our expectations. More importantly, as you see in our earnings release, leasing continued at an accelerated pace, with overall portfolio occupancy nearly back to the mid-nineties' percentages, which is our historical norm. We anticipate new tenants taking possession by year end, with lease revenue returning to pre-pandemic levels early next year. Simultaneously, the rent collection percentages have returned to near 2019 levels and bad debt write-offs continued to level off. While we are very pleased with these results, they barely begin to tell the story of the momentum building within our company. As we relayed to you with our guidance presentation last quarter, 2021 is a year where our focus is to substantially increase NAV through our leasing initiatives, improved quality of NOI, and exciting development starts. In short, we anticipate that our activities over the course of 2021 will build a solid case for expansion of our earnings multiple and ultimately lead to significantly higher earnings and dividends over the next few years. As the company's largest active equity holder, management remains committed to generating long-term value for all shareholders. Later in the call, Mike will walk you through some of the specifics from the first quarter. I'll use my time today to briefly, detail some of the recent developments that we believe will ultimately accelerate the accomplishment of our longer-term objectives. On numerous occasions we have discussed that our mezzanine lending program will be gradually reduced to approximately 80 million dollars in size. We had anticipated that the two major projects in this program would have loans outstanding until the end of 2022, thereby reducing our ability to meaningfully resize the program until that time. We still project that the Interlock commercial loan will be outstanding for that duration; however, due to favorable market conditions and the rapid pace of unit absorption, our partners at Terwilliger Pappas have decided to market the Solis Interlock asset. We now anticipate that loan to be paid off in the third quarter. The projected return of 33 million dollars of capital, inclusive of nearly 10 million dollars of earned interest, will enhance our flexibility to take advantage of other opportunities that are appearing on a regular basis. Since the fall of 2019 we have made clear the goal of rebalancing the percentage of our NOI that is derived from retail assets. Ultimately, the portion of NOI from retail will decrease due to the predominantly multi- family and office make-up of our development pipeline. We have also made it clear that we expect to focus the retail sector of our business on high-quality grocery and discount anchored centers, both through development and acquisition. During the first quarter, we closed on the acquisition of a Whole Foods anchored center in Delray Beach, Florida. Additionally, we have identified a few off-market acquisition opportunities in the retail area. As you might expect, these potential acquisitions would fit nicely with the return of capital from the Solis Interlock payoff. Last quarter I reported that we already had over 90,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space and an additional 46,000 square feet in final negotiations. There is no substitute for well-located real estate regardless of the property type. As a case in point, I'm pleased to report, we have executed nearly 60,000 square feet of new leases including the Bed Bath and Beyond vacancy at North Point which is now leased to Burlington. As a reminder, we had agreed to terminate two of our Bed Bath leases in order to recapture the space at those centers. We can now report that both spaces were almost immediately re-leased with minimal investment and a nearly 7% aggregate increase in NOI. In addition, we have another 50,000 square feet of retail space at lease. Given the velocity of activity around our assets, our expectation continues to be that we will be ostensibly back to our retail sector historical norm of approximately 95% leased within the next 12 months. Substantial progress is also being made at Wills Wharf, our office building at Harbor Point in Baltimore that was delivered at the onset of the pandemic. Tenant activity has resumed, and we now are in final lease negotiations with two credit tenants, totaling 40,000 square feet, that will shortly bring total occupancy to 60%. As you might expect, the announcement of T Rowe Price bringing 1,700 employees to Harbor Point and the governor's decision to locate several state facilities in the central business district, thus bringing an additional 3,300 employees in close proximity to our collection of assets at Harbor Point, will serve to further enhance the value of all our properties at this location. The development pipeline is largely unchanged from last quarters call. All commencement and completion dates remain intact. As you may recall the four projects underway total nearly 250 million dollars and are heavily weighted to the multi-family sector. Given the robust market for these types of assets in the Southeast, we expect to eclipse our historical 20% spread between cost and value on these facilities. Those totals do not include our recently announced joint- venture with Beatty Development for the 450,000 square foot build-to-suit for T. Rowe Price's world headquarters and its complementary mixed- use development. These two, world class, state of the art facilities are adjacent to our other 3 assets at Harbor Point on the Baltimore waterfront. Our team is fully engaged, and we anticipate groundbreaking on the complex prior to year-end. Moving on to construction, that group continues to perform at the extremely high level we have come to expect over these many years. This facet of our business is also generating the same sort of momentum that we are seeing company wide. The team is successfully wrapping up several large third-party projects in the next few months and expects to break ground on two more engagements for a long-standing client later this quarter. This past year has seen our company intensely tested in several ways. While the struggles brought on by the pandemic were certainly not unique to us, the perspective we have gained in navigating what is our 5th major recession have allowed us to use the strategies that have seen us survive and ultimately thrive through multiple cycles over the decades. Conserving cash, working with tenants, reducing operational expenses, taking care of our people; all these approaches set the stage for the most important part of the equation, taking advantage of new opportunities, and ultimately outperforming our peers in the subsequent recovery. We fully anticipate demonstrating that outcome over the next few quarters. As you saw in the press release yesterday, the board has continued to increase the dividend given the momentum that we see building in the company. We believe robust leasing, off-market acquisition opportunities, development progress, new construction contracts and additional free capital will justify this and subsequent increases. Now I'll turn it over to Mike for an update on the quarter. Mike O'Hara Thanks Lou. Good morning, I hope all is well with you and your families. This quarter we refreshed our supplemental package. We think you will like the changes and find it easier to navigate. For the first quarter, we reported FFO and Normalized FFO of 26 cents per share. Rent collections continue to be strong at 99% portfolio wide including retail collections of 98%. Bad debt write offs were $270,000 which is approximately the same as last quarter. With bad debt write offs stabilizing and rent collection near 100%, it appears that our tenants and our company are successfully handling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have collected 92% of existing deferrals due and expect to collect all remaining deferrals outstanding. See page 28 of the supplemental package for more information on our rent deferrals. Our stabilized operating portfolio occupancy for the first quarter was at 94 percent, with office at 97, retail at 94, and multifamily including student housing was at 92. Our conventional multifamily was 96 percent occupied with the student housing at 85 percent. The student housing property, John Hopkins Village, is the outlier at 74 percent. It's COVID related decline in occupancy along with the expiration of our five- year real estate tax abatement, were the main contributors to the negative 9.5% same store NOI. We expect this property to be back to 100 percent leased this fall with the university back to in person classes. As Lou discussed, we are seeing leasing activity pick up across all our property types. In total, we have leased over 150,000 square feet since last October. This does not include re-signing 100,000 square feet of Regal Cinema leases. We are making good progress in getting tenants in place, but until all tenants are paying rent, our NOI and EBITDA will be lower, which is having a temporary negative impact on our leverage metrics. Releasing spreads were positive overall for the quarter at 6.1% GAAP and 0.6% cash. If you look at the performance metrics of our portfolio including occupancy, rent collections, re-leasing spreads, and how quickly the vacated space re-leased, it reflects the high quality of our real estate. As Lou discussed, we are focused on growing NAV. Page 8 of the supplemental package has the component data for calculating our NAV. When evaluating our NAV, please see the section on the bottom left of this page with additional information to consider when valuing the company. These include management's estimate of the land value from the development rights from the restructured Harrisonburg Regal lease and the vacant space as of March 31st. The 73,000 square feet of vacancies listed are all at lease along with an estimated rent amount not including CAM. We believe these have real value and should be considered when evaluating our NAV. During 2020, we took multiple steps to increase our liquidity position and strengthen the balance sheet. With our common stock trading at discounted levels during most of 2020, we utilized other sources to raise capital. In total, since the pandemic started, we sold ten unencumbered retail assets for total of 106 million dollars, including the disposition of the unencumbered Kroger-anchored center during the first quarter for gross proceeds of 5.5 million dollars. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:52:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. 10:53a ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call Transcript PU 05/04 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Struggle for Direction on Tuesday MT 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Janney Adjusts Fair Value on Armada Hoffler Propert.. MT 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Reports Lower Q1 Normalized FFO, Reaffirms 2021 Gui.. MT 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition.. AQ 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : 2021 Q1 Supplemental Financial Package PU 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Earnings Flash (AHH) ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES Repo.. MT 05/04 ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Earnings Flash (AHH) ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES Repo.. MT 05/04 Armada Hoffler Properties Reports First Quarter 2021 Results GL