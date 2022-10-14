Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California

Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California

2022-10-14T11:22:46-08:00

Armada Mercantile Ltd., (Symbol: CSE: ARM and OTC: AAMTF),through its subsidiary Ace Foods, has been approved by a regional supermarket chain to sell London Dairy ice cream in California. The distribution of London Dairy ice cream into the 49 supermarkets will be serviced by our distribution partner and increases the total amount of retail supermarket outlets to 70 and a total of 1,600 convenience store locations. As previously announced, the London Dairy launch in Southern California will start near the upcoming Thanksgiving time frame and include marketing, in-store demos, in-store promotions and London Dairy wrapped delivery trucks to promote the London Dairy ice cream brand. Once the ice cream is inside and for sale at the outlets, Ace Foods will disclose that information.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Product Catalog) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are TV commercials and useful marketing videos and customer reviews.

5,000 Mouthshut.com reviews

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: www.armadamercantile.com.