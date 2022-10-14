Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Armada Mercantile Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAMTF   CA0419041037

ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.

(AAMTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:03 2022-10-07 pm EDT
0.2100 USD   -4.55%
03:33pArmada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California
PU
09/28Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor
PU
07/29Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California

10/14/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tel: 916-746-0029
Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California
Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in Californiaarmada2022-10-14T11:22:46-08:00

Armada Mercantile Ltd., (Symbol: CSE: ARM and OTC: AAMTF),through its subsidiary Ace Foods, has been approved by a regional supermarket chain to sell London Dairy ice cream in California. The distribution of London Dairy ice cream into the 49 supermarkets will be serviced by our distribution partner and increases the total amount of retail supermarket outlets to 70 and a total of 1,600 convenience store locations. As previously announced, the London Dairy launch in Southern California will start near the upcoming Thanksgiving time frame and include marketing, in-store demos, in-store promotions and London Dairy wrapped delivery trucks to promote the London Dairy ice cream brand. Once the ice cream is inside and for sale at the outlets, Ace Foods will disclose that information.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Product Catalog) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are TV commercials and useful marketing videos and customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

5,000 Mouthshut.com reviews

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: www.armadamercantile.com.

Subscribe
Leave this field empty if you're human:
Post navigation
Contact

Armada Mercantile Ltd.
9575 Pinehurst Drive
Roseville, CA 95747

112 West 34th Street, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10120

Office: 916.746.0029
Fax: 916.787.4278
Email: [email protected]

© 2022 Armada Mercantile All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Armada Mercantile Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.
03:33pArmada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Supermarket Chain in California
PU
09/28Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor
PU
07/29Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 202..
CI
06/28Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 20..
CI
06/28Armada Mercantile Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/31Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 202..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Appoints Victor Cohen as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended November 30..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,31 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2022 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2022 5,61 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,49 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Armada Mercantile Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Patrick D. Cole President
Michelle Cole Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Varley Chief Technology Officer & Analyst
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.0.00%4
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%8 992
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.67%6 087
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.36.41%5 024
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.86%3 269
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-24.57%2 870