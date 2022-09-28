Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Armada Mercantile Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAMTF   CA0419041037

ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.

(AAMTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:48 2022-09-27 pm EDT
0.1950 USD   -14.81%
04:06pArmada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor
PU
07/29Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
06/28Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor

09/28/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tel: 916-746-0029
Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor
Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor armada2022-09-28T11:59:47-08:00

Armada Mercantile Ltd., (Symbol: CSE: ARM and OTC: AAMTF),through its subsidiary Ace Foods, has received its first London Dairy ice cream purchase order ("PO") on September 20, 2022, from an undisclosed distributor. This represents the initial launch of London Dairy in the Southern California marketplace. The PO represents a total retail value of approximately US$200,000 in ice cream and bunker freezers. The ice cream will be delivered inside two (2) well known regional supermarket chains serviced by the distributor. Additionally, the bunker freezers will be loaded with ice cream and installed inside a total of 1,600 convenience store locations. Ace Foods will inventory ice cream and bunker freezers at the distributor cold storage facility to supply the regional supermarket chains, convenience stores and other prospects. London Dairy is supporting marketing, in-store demos, promotions and delivery truck marketing wrap to promote the London Dairy ice cream brand. Once the ice cream is inside and for sale at the outlets, Ace Foods will disclose that information.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Product Catalog) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are TV commercials and useful marketing videos and customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

London Dairy Marketing Video

5,000 Mouthshut.com reviews

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: www.armadamercantile.com.

Subscribe
Leave this field empty if you're human:
Post navigation
Contact

Armada Mercantile Ltd.
9575 Pinehurst Drive
Roseville, CA 95747

112 West 34th Street, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10120

Office: 916.746.0029
Fax: 916.787.4278
Email: [email protected]

© 2022 Armada Mercantile All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Armada Mercantile Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 20:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.
04:06pArmada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor
PU
07/29Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 202..
CI
06/28Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 20..
CI
06/28Armada Mercantile Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/31Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 202..
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Appoints Victor Cohen as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended November 30..
CI
2020Armada Mercantile Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended August 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,31 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2022 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2022 5,61 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,12 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Armada Mercantile Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Patrick D. Cole President
Michelle Cole Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Varley Chief Technology Officer & Analyst
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.2.63%4
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-27.68%10 160
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.29%6 504
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.24.69%4 615
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.06%3 443
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-20.23%3 035