Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor

Ace Foods Receives First Purchase Order from Ice Cream Distributor

2022-09-28T11:59:47-08:00

Armada Mercantile Ltd., (Symbol: CSE: ARM and OTC: AAMTF),through its subsidiary Ace Foods, has received its first London Dairy ice cream purchase order ("PO") on September 20, 2022, from an undisclosed distributor. This represents the initial launch of London Dairy in the Southern California marketplace. The PO represents a total retail value of approximately US$200,000 in ice cream and bunker freezers. The ice cream will be delivered inside two (2) well known regional supermarket chains serviced by the distributor. Additionally, the bunker freezers will be loaded with ice cream and installed inside a total of 1,600 convenience store locations. Ace Foods will inventory ice cream and bunker freezers at the distributor cold storage facility to supply the regional supermarket chains, convenience stores and other prospects. London Dairy is supporting marketing, in-store demos, promotions and delivery truck marketing wrap to promote the London Dairy ice cream brand. Once the ice cream is inside and for sale at the outlets, Ace Foods will disclose that information.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Product Catalog) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are TV commercials and useful marketing videos and customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: www.armadamercantile.com.