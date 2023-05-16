Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Armada Mercantile Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    AAMTF   CA0419041037

ARMADA MERCANTILE LTD.

(AAMTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:57:08 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.2974 USD   -0.87%
12:53pArmada Mercantile : ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News
PU
03/21Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Bristol Farms Gourmet Grocery Stores in Los Angeles, California
PU
03/21Armada Mercantile : Ace Foods Adds Vallarta Supermarkets in Los Angeles, California
PU
Armada Mercantile : ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News

05/16/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
Tel: 916-746-0029
ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News
ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News

Armada Mercantile Ltd. (CSE Symbol: ARM. USA Symbol: AAMTF) today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Vonn Christenson of Zero Nox, Inc. ("ZeroNox"), an affiliated ownership portfolio company of Armada Mercantile Ltd., was interviewed and speaks to CNN's business news host Julia Chatterley on May 11, 2023.

For more information and to listen to the interview, please visit this link: CNN Business News interview of ZeroNox CEO Vonn Christenson

As previously announced, ZeroNox will become a publicly listed company through a transaction with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) ("Growth for Good"). Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or "SPAC". Upon closing, ZeroNox's common stock is expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "ZNOX".

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: www.armadamercantile.com.

Contact

Armada Mercantile Ltd.
9575 Pinehurst Drive
Roseville, CA 95747

112 West 34th Street, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10120

Office: 916.746.0029
Fax: 916.787.4278
Email: cole@armadamercantile.com

© 2023 Armada Mercantile All Rights Reserved.

Armada Mercantile Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 16:52:08 UTC.


fermer