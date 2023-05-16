Armada Mercantile : ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News

ZeroNox CEO, Vonn Christenson, interview with CNN Business News
Armada Mercantile Ltd. (CSE Symbol: ARM. USA Symbol: AAMTF) today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Vonn Christenson of Zero Nox, Inc. ("ZeroNox"), an affiliated ownership portfolio company of Armada Mercantile Ltd., was interviewed and speaks to CNN's business news host Julia Chatterley on May 11, 2023.
As previously announced, ZeroNox will become a publicly listed company through a transaction with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) ("Growth for Good"). Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or "SPAC". Upon closing, ZeroNox's common stock is expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "ZNOX".
