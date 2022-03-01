Armada Metals : AMM Renewal of Permit G5-555

2nd March 2022
ASX LIMITED- Company Announcements Platform
ARMADA METALS LIMITED (ASX: AMM)
RENEWAL OF PERMIT G5-555
Highlights:
The renewal of permit G5-555 was granted on the 14 February 2022, and received formally by the Company on the 28 February 2022.
The permit is valid for an additional three (3) years until February 2025.
Initial drill program will now include the highest ranked target, Matchiti Central, which is situated in permit G5-555, along the Libonga-Matchiti Trend.
Renewal supports multi-project potential of the Nyanga Project and regional programs over the additional 1,495km2 will be planned for 2022.
Armada Metals Limited (ACN 649 292 080) (Armada, AMM, or Company) is pleased to announce that the renewal of permit G5-555 has been granted by his Excellency Vincent de Paul Massassa, Minister of Oil, Gas, Hydrocarbons and Mines in Gabon, on 14 February 2022 (Figure 1) and received formally by the Company on 28 February 2022. The permit has been renewed for a period of three (3) years until February 2025.
The renewal of permit G5-555 allows the Company to immediately explore the southern extension of the 25-kilometer (km) long Libonga-Matchiti Trend ('LMT') (Figure 1). The Company's technical team has rapidly modified the Phase 1 drilling program, about to commence, and will now include Matchiti Central, the highest ranked exploration target along the LMT (refer to the Company's Prospectus for further details).
Eleven (11) regional targets, outside of the LMT, sit within permit G5-555 and regional programs over these areas will be planned for 2022.
As per the Prospectus, the Board will now re-allocate funding to include exploration of G5-555.