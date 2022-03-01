Armada Metals : AMM Renewal of Permit G5-555 03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST Send by mail :

2nd March 2022 ASX LIMITED- Company Announcements Platform ARMADA METALS LIMITED (ASX: AMM) RENEWAL OF PERMIT G5-555 Highlights: The renewal of permit G5-555 was granted on the 14 February 2022, and received formally by the Company on the 28 February 2022.

Initial drill program will now include the highest ranked target, Matchiti Central, which is situated in permit G5-555, along the Libonga-Matchiti Trend.

G5-555, along the Libonga-Matchiti Trend. Renewal supports multi-project potential of the Nyanga Project and regional programs over the additional 1,495km 2 will be planned for 2022. Armada Metals Limited (ACN 649 292 080) (Armada, AMM, or Company) is pleased to announce that the renewal of permit G5-555 has been granted by his Excellency Vincent de Paul Massassa, Minister of Oil, Gas, Hydrocarbons and Mines in Gabon, on 14 February 2022 (Figure 1) and received formally by the Company on 28 February 2022. The permit has been renewed for a period of three (3) years until February 2025. The renewal of permit G5-555 allows the Company to immediately explore the southern extension of the 25-kilometer (km) long Libonga-Matchiti Trend ('LMT') (Figure 1). The Company's technical team has rapidly modified the Phase 1 drilling program, about to commence, and will now include Matchiti Central, the highest ranked exploration target along the LMT (refer to the Company's Prospectus for further details). Eleven (11) regional targets, outside of the LMT, sit within permit G5-555 and regional programs over these areas will be planned for 2022. As per the Prospectus, the Board will now re-allocate funding to include exploration of G5-555. For personal use only Armada's Managing Director Dr Ross McGowan commented: "The renewal of permit G5-555 has come at a significant time for the Company as we commence an aggressive exploration program for 2022 with drill programs about to commence. It cements the district-scale nature of the Nyanga Project and will allow us to explore the entire length of the 25km- long and highly prospective strike of the Libonga-Matchiti Trend, including the top-ranked Matchiti- Central target. It also will support the commencement of new regional programs as we generate an exploration pipeline of targets for future drill testing. "We have an exciting year ahead and we appreciate the support and endorsement of the Government of Gabon and Ministry of Mines for our exploration efforts." Matchiti-Central Target The Matchiti Central target is defined by: A series of moderate to high conductance anomalies defined using Maxwell software which correlate with the margins of an interpreted mafic/ultramafic body defined by previous magnetic, radiometric, and geological mapping programs (Table 1 and Figure 2).

The presence of copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) anomalism defined from detailed soil sampling programs which broadly define the extents of the interpreted mafic intrusive body.

The results from forward modelling and inversions of the ground gravity data which delineated a dense body in the centre of the target. Regional Targets There are eleven (11) regional targets in exploration permit G5-555, including: Ngongo - the fourth highest ranked target in the Company exploration pipeline (refer to the Company's Prospectus for further details). This is an eight (8) kilometre long target in a favourable structural setting. There is a well-defined relationship between anomalous nickel and copper in soil samples and anomalous radiometric responses attributed to interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusives.

well-defined relationship between anomalous nickel and copper in soil samples and anomalous radiometric responses attributed to interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusives. Yoyo - is directly southeast along strike from Ngongo, this 18 kilometre (18km) target is open ended in a south-easterly direction. Ranked third in the Company's exploration pipeline due to its extent, this target is centred on a potentially encouraging intrusive configuration mapped from magnetic and radiometric data. A targeted historical soil sampling program on For personal use only the northern end of this target provides a well-defined set of anomalies at the extents of the interpreted mafic bodies. The Yoyo target is situated along the same favourable regional structural setting as Ngongo. Initial regional work programs will include field mapping and rock grab sampling, possible infill soil geochemical programs (dependent on the results from field mapping), and a regional airborne electromagnetic survey proposed for later in 2022. Figure 1: Tenement map for the Nyanga Project. Datum UTM WGS84 32S. Source: AMM. For personal use only Table 1: 2021 Xcite™ airborne HTDEM survey modelled conductivity plates, Nyanga Project. TM XCITE HTDEM PLATE RESULTS PLATE ID TECHNICAL RANK CONDUCTANCE LENGTH DEPTH FROM DEPTH EXTENT DIP DIP MODELLED (2021) (S) (m) SURFACE (m) (m) DIRECTION CONDUCTOR X-LBN05 1 100 400 80-110 200 50 95.00 B X-LBN04 1 100 300 80-110 200 50 90.00 B X-LBN06 1 100 300 80-130 250 40 90.00 C X-LBN01 1 85 250 80-130 450 30 90.00 A X-LBN02 1 80 300 80-130 350 35 95.00 A X-LBN03 1 80 300 80-130 300 25 100.00 A X-LBS12 1 50 400 25-100 300 60 290.00 E X-LBS13 1 50 400 25-100 400 65 290.00 E X-MTC21 1 40 600 80-90 200 40 230.00 I X-LBS14 1 35 400 25-100 250 70 260.00 E X-LBS16 1 35 400 25-100 200 80 90.00 E X-LBS15 1 30 400 25-100 200 65 90.00 E X-LBN07 1 25 300 80-130 300 30 90.00 C X-MTC20 2 35 800 40 350 60 212.50 H X-MTC23 2 30 400 30-60 200 75 270.00 J X-MTC24 2 25 600 10-30 400 50 60.00 K X-MTC26 2 25 600 20 250 80 52.50 L X-MTC22 2 25 600 30-60 150 70 272.50 J X-MTC25 2 20 600 10-30 500 80 60.00 K X-LBS18 3 40 300 30-40 200 90 290.00 F X-LBS17 3 30 400 30-40 200 80 110.00 F X-LBN08 3 25 300 80-140 200 75 270.00 D X-LBN11 3 25 300 80-140 400 50 265.00 D X-MTS27 3 20 400 100 400 60 235.00 M X-LBN09 3 20 300 80-140 300 60 260.00 D X-MTN19 3 15 800 60-70 450 70 232.50 G X-MTS28 3 15 500 40 500 80 233.00 N X-LBN10 3 10 400 80-140 350 40 260.00 D For personal use only Figure 2: Xcite™ modelled HTDEM conductors on B-fieldLate-time images, Nyanga Project Refer to Table 1 for modelled conductor properties. Datum WGS84 32S. Source: AMM. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

