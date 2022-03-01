Log in
    AMM   AU0000189011

ARMADA METALS LIMITED

(AMM)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 11:33:04 pm
0.13 AUD   -7.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armada Metals : AMM Renewal of Permit G5-555

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
For personal use only

2nd March 2022

ASX LIMITED- Company Announcements Platform

ARMADA METALS LIMITED (ASX: AMM)

RENEWAL OF PERMIT G5-555

Highlights:

  • The renewal of permit G5-555 was granted on the 14 February 2022, and received formally by the Company on the 28 February 2022.
  • The permit is valid for an additional three (3) years until February 2025.
  • Initial drill program will now include the highest ranked target, Matchiti Central, which is situated in permit G5-555, along the Libonga-Matchiti Trend.
  • Renewal supports multi-project potential of the Nyanga Project and regional programs over the additional 1,495km2 will be planned for 2022.

Armada Metals Limited (ACN 649 292 080) (Armada, AMM, or Company) is pleased to announce that the renewal of permit G5-555 has been granted by his Excellency Vincent de Paul Massassa, Minister of Oil, Gas, Hydrocarbons and Mines in Gabon, on 14 February 2022 (Figure 1) and received formally by the Company on 28 February 2022. The permit has been renewed for a period of three (3) years until February 2025.

The renewal of permit G5-555 allows the Company to immediately explore the southern extension of the 25-kilometer (km) long Libonga-Matchiti Trend ('LMT') (Figure 1). The Company's technical team has rapidly modified the Phase 1 drilling program, about to commence, and will now include Matchiti Central, the highest ranked exploration target along the LMT (refer to the Company's Prospectus for further details).

Eleven (11) regional targets, outside of the LMT, sit within permit G5-555 and regional programs over these areas will be planned for 2022.

As per the Prospectus, the Board will now re-allocate funding to include exploration of G5-555.

For personal use only

Armada's Managing Director Dr Ross McGowan commented:

"The renewal of permit G5-555 has come at a significant time for the Company as we commence an aggressive exploration program for 2022 with drill programs about to commence. It cements the district-scale nature of the Nyanga Project and will allow us to explore the entire length of the 25km- long and highly prospective strike of the Libonga-Matchiti Trend, including the top-ranked Matchiti- Central target. It also will support the commencement of new regional programs as we generate an exploration pipeline of targets for future drill testing.

"We have an exciting year ahead and we appreciate the support and endorsement of the Government of Gabon and Ministry of Mines for our exploration efforts."

Matchiti-Central Target

The Matchiti Central target is defined by:

  • A series of moderate to high conductance anomalies defined using Maxwell software which correlate with the margins of an interpreted mafic/ultramafic body defined by previous magnetic, radiometric, and geological mapping programs (Table 1 and Figure 2).
  • The presence of copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) anomalism defined from detailed soil sampling programs which broadly define the extents of the interpreted mafic intrusive body.
  • The results from forward modelling and inversions of the ground gravity data which delineated a dense body in the centre of the target.

Regional Targets

There are eleven (11) regional targets in exploration permit G5-555, including:

  • Ngongo - the fourth highest ranked target in the Company exploration pipeline (refer to the Company's Prospectus for further details). This is an eight (8) kilometre long target in a favourable structural setting. There is a well-defined relationship between anomalous nickel and copper in soil samples and anomalous radiometric responses attributed to interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusives.
  • Yoyo - is directly southeast along strike from Ngongo, this 18 kilometre (18km) target is open ended in a south-easterly direction. Ranked third in the Company's exploration pipeline due to its extent, this target is centred on a potentially encouraging intrusive configuration mapped from magnetic and radiometric data. A targeted historical soil sampling program on

For personal use only

the northern end of this target provides a well-defined set of anomalies at the extents of the interpreted mafic bodies. The Yoyo target is situated along the same favourable regional structural setting as Ngongo.

Initial regional work programs will include field mapping and rock grab sampling, possible infill soil geochemical programs (dependent on the results from field mapping), and a regional airborne electromagnetic survey proposed for later in 2022.

Figure 1: Tenement map for the Nyanga Project. Datum UTM WGS84 32S. Source: AMM.

For personal use only

Table 1: 2021 Xcite™ airborne HTDEM survey modelled conductivity plates, Nyanga Project.

TM

XCITE HTDEM PLATE RESULTS

PLATE ID

TECHNICAL RANK

CONDUCTANCE

LENGTH

DEPTH FROM

DEPTH EXTENT

DIP

DIP

MODELLED

(2021)

(S)

(m)

SURFACE (m)

(m)

DIRECTION

CONDUCTOR

X-LBN05

1

100

400

80-110

200

50

95.00

B

X-LBN04

1

100

300

80-110

200

50

90.00

B

X-LBN06

1

100

300

80-130

250

40

90.00

C

X-LBN01

1

85

250

80-130

450

30

90.00

A

X-LBN02

1

80

300

80-130

350

35

95.00

A

X-LBN03

1

80

300

80-130

300

25

100.00

A

X-LBS12

1

50

400

25-100

300

60

290.00

E

X-LBS13

1

50

400

25-100

400

65

290.00

E

X-MTC21

1

40

600

80-90

200

40

230.00

I

X-LBS14

1

35

400

25-100

250

70

260.00

E

X-LBS16

1

35

400

25-100

200

80

90.00

E

X-LBS15

1

30

400

25-100

200

65

90.00

E

X-LBN07

1

25

300

80-130

300

30

90.00

C

X-MTC20

2

35

800

40

350

60

212.50

H

X-MTC23

2

30

400

30-60

200

75

270.00

J

X-MTC24

2

25

600

10-30

400

50

60.00

K

X-MTC26

2

25

600

20

250

80

52.50

L

X-MTC22

2

25

600

30-60

150

70

272.50

J

X-MTC25

2

20

600

10-30

500

80

60.00

K

X-LBS18

3

40

300

30-40

200

90

290.00

F

X-LBS17

3

30

400

30-40

200

80

110.00

F

X-LBN08

3

25

300

80-140

200

75

270.00

D

X-LBN11

3

25

300

80-140

400

50

265.00

D

X-MTS27

3

20

400

100

400

60

235.00

M

X-LBN09

3

20

300

80-140

300

60

260.00

D

X-MTN19

3

15

800

60-70

450

70

232.50

G

X-MTS28

3

15

500

40

500

80

233.00

N

X-LBN10

3

10

400

80-140

350

40

260.00

D

For personal use only

Figure 2: Xcite™ modelled HTDEM conductors on B-fieldLate-time images, Nyanga Project

Refer to Table 1 for modelled conductor properties. Datum WGS84 32S. Source: AMM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armada Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
