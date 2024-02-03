Arman Financial Services Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). The Company operates through the Financing segment. The Company provides lending services primarily in the two-wheeler, micro-enterprise (MSME), and microfinance segments. It provides finance for all models of motorcycles, mopeds, scooterettes and scooters of Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, HMSI, Suzuki, Yamaha, & Royal Enfield. It operates serves niche rural markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bihar through a distribution network of 336 branches, 55+ two-wheeler dealerships spread across 120 districts in eight states serving 6.2 lakh customers. It also focuses on small ticket retail loans to the large underserved informal segment customer in rural and semi urban geographies. The Microfinance division is operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Namra Finance Ltd.

Sector Consumer Lending