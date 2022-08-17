Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Arman Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531179   INE109C01017

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(531179)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
1429.75 INR   -0.58%
08/15Arman Financial Services Gets Board Nod to Raise $38 Million Via Debentures
MT
08/14Arman Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/09ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arman Financial Services : Closure of trading window

08/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA

PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623

Date: August 17, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoi Tower,

"Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400001

Bandra, Mumbai- 400051

SCRIPT CODE: 531179

SYMBOL: ARMANFIN

Dear Sir,

SUB: INTIMATION OF CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW UNDER THE SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING), REGULATIONS, 2015

With reference to the captioned subject matter, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company, from August 18, 2022 till the completion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on August 20, 2022.

Kindly take this information on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Arman Financial Services Limited

Jaimish Patel

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Arman Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 194 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2021 106 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2021 6 341 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 142 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,49x
EV / Sales 2021 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 489
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arman Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayendrabhai B. Patel Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Aalok J. Patel Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Vivek A. Modi Chief Financial Officer
Alok N. Prasad Chairman
Chandrabhan Gadhavi Head-Information Technology
