Arman Financial Services : Closure of trading window

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA
PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623
Date: August 17, 2022
To,
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoi Tower,
"Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400001
Bandra, Mumbai- 400051
SCRIPT CODE: 531179
SYMBOL: ARMANFIN
Dear Sir,
SUB: INTIMATION OF CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW UNDER THE SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING), REGULATIONS, 2015
With reference to the captioned subject matter, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company, from August 18, 2022 till the completion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on August 20, 2022.
Kindly take this information on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Arman Financial Services Limited
Jaimish Patel
Company Secretary
