Arman Financial Services : Closure of trading window

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA

PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623

Date: August 17, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoi Tower, "Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400001 Bandra, Mumbai- 400051 SCRIPT CODE: 531179 SYMBOL: ARMANFIN Dear Sir,

SUB: INTIMATION OF CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW UNDER THE SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING), REGULATIONS, 2015

With reference to the captioned subject matter, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company, from August 18, 2022 till the completion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on August 20, 2022.

