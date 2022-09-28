Arman Financial Services : Preferential Issue

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA

PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623

Date: September 28, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Tower, "Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400001 Bandra, Mumbai- 400051 Script Code: 531179 Symbol: ARMANFIN ISIN: INE109C01017 Series: EQ Dear Sir, Sub: Allotment of Securities

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of circular resolution on September 28, 2022, has approved the allotment of:

1. 6,24,388 Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") on preferential basis to Investors (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category;

SRN Name of Allottee No. of CCD(s) Face Value of each Total consideration allotted CCD (in INR) received (in INR) 1. Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund 4,06,504 1,230/- 49,99,99,920/- 2. ARK Global Emerging Companies, LP 24,390 1,230/- 2,99,99,700/- 3. Deseret Mutual Employee Pension 13,821 1,230/- 1,69,99,830/- Plan Trust 4. Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund 75,609 1,230/- 9,29,99,070/- 5. Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund 14,634 1,230/- 1,79,99,820/- 6. Vinay Jaiprakash Ambekar 24,390 1,230/- 2,99,99,700/- 7. Sujata Neogi 65,040 1,230/- 7,99,99,200/- Total 6,24,388 - 76,79,97,240/-

2. 3,10,972 Cumulative Non-participating Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("OCRPS") on preferential basis to the Proposed Allottees (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category: