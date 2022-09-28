Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Arman Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531179   INE109C01017

ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(531179)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
1295.60 INR   -2.75%
12:46pArman Financial Services : Preferential Issue
PU
08/29Arman Financial Services : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/23Transcript : Arman Financial Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arman Financial Services : Preferential Issue

09/28/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA

PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623

Date: September 28, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Tower,

"Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400001

Bandra, Mumbai- 400051

Script Code: 531179

Symbol: ARMANFIN

ISIN: INE109C01017

Series: EQ

Dear Sir,

Sub: Allotment of Securities

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of circular resolution on September 28, 2022, has approved the allotment of:

1. 6,24,388 Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") on preferential basis to Investors (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category;

SRN

Name of Allottee

No. of CCD(s)

Face Value of each

Total consideration

allotted

CCD (in INR)

received (in INR)

1.

Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund

4,06,504

1,230/-

49,99,99,920/-

2.

ARK Global Emerging Companies, LP

24,390

1,230/-

2,99,99,700/-

3.

Deseret Mutual Employee Pension

13,821

1,230/-

1,69,99,830/-

Plan Trust

4.

Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund

75,609

1,230/-

9,29,99,070/-

5.

Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund

14,634

1,230/-

1,79,99,820/-

6.

Vinay Jaiprakash Ambekar

24,390

1,230/-

2,99,99,700/-

7.

Sujata Neogi

65,040

1,230/-

7,99,99,200/-

Total

6,24,388

-

76,79,97,240/-

2. 3,10,972 Cumulative Non-participating Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("OCRPS") on preferential basis to the Proposed Allottees (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category:

SRN

Name of Allottee

No. of

Issue price per

Total

OCRPS(s)

OCRPS including

consideration

allotted

Premium

received (in INR)

1.

Fundscorner Fintech Solutions Private

22,357

1,230/-

2,74,99,110/-

Limited

2.

Pratul Krishnakant Shroff

81,300

1,230/-

9,99,99,000/-

3.

Radhikaben Chiragbhai Sheth

12,195

1,230/-

1,49,99,850/-

4.

Himanjana Ramesh Patel

16,260

1,230/-

1,99,99,800/-

5.

Ashokkumar P Patel

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

6.

Hemangini A Patel

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

7.

RRM Enterprises Private Limited

40,650

1,230/-

4,99,99,500/-

8.

Rajiv Narpatmal Bhandari

20,325

1,230/-

2,49,99,750/-

9.

Rinku Arora

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

10.

Sarabjeet Singh

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA

PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623

SRN

Name of Allottee

No. of

Issue price per

Total

OCRPS(s)

OCRPS including

consideration

allotted

Premium

received (in INR)

11.

Merchant Timberlink LLP

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

12.

Rajiv Arvind Desai

8,130

1,230/-

99,99,900/-

13.

Parth Rajiv Desai

8,130

1,230/-

99,99,900/-

14.

Sudha Zaveri

8,130

1,230/-

99,99,900/-

15.

Sandeep Kapadia

40,650

1,230/-

4,99,99,500/-

16.

Amlan Hasmukh Shah and Minoti Shah

24,390

1,230/-

2,99,99,700/-

17.

Gopaldas Shivlal Cotton Company

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

18.

Urvashi Dhirubhai Shah

4,065

1,230/-

49,99,950/-

Total

3,10,972

-

38,24,95,560/-

The allotment has been undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable rules/regulations /guidelines, if any, prescribed by any other regulatory or statutory authorities.

This is for the information of the Exchange.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, Arman Financial Services Limited

Jaimish Govindbhai Patel

Digitally signed by Jaimish Govindbhai Patel DN: c=IN, st=Gujarat, 2.5.4.20=225770a731266e13c2cb9586f41792d914836897ddd610f45 c89a75d5eae81eb, postalCode=380024, street=412-2306,gujrat houshing board,bapunagar,Ahmedabad City,I E Bapunagar, Ahmadabad City,Ahmedabad, serialNumber=d7887e078ab1b7c7ddc751f5a22613a1a60f051f5e0c3 317b156380e8cbfc11d, o=Personal, cn=Jaimish Govindbhai Patel, title=7699, pseudonym=d3a20cdeeadbc15884cff14d9766f085 Date: 2022.09.28 12:50:07 +05'30'

Jaimish Patel

Company Secretary

M. No.-A42244

Disclaimer

Arman Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
12:46pArman Financial Services : Preferential Issue
PU
08/29Arman Financial Services : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/23Transcript : Arman Financial Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23,..
CI
08/17Arman Financial Services : Closure of trading window
PU
08/15Arman Financial Services Gets Board Nod to Raise $38 Million Via Debentures
MT
08/14Arman Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/14Arman Financial Services Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 1.16299206 bi..
CI
06/09Arman Financial Services : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/02Transcript : Arman Financial Services Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02,..
CI
05/30Arman Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 132 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2022 317 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
Net Debt 2022 9 154 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 003 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 521
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arman Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayendrabhai B. Patel Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Aalok J. Patel Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Vivek A. Modi Chief Financial Officer
Alok N. Prasad Chairman
Chandrabhan Gadhavi Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED48.16%139
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.81%53 511
ORIX CORPORATION-9.61%17 369
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-39.41%13 542
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.60%7 258
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-32.33%4 975