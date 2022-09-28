Arman Financial Services : Preferential Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of circular resolution on September 28, 2022, has approved the allotment of:
1. 6,24,388 Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") on preferential basis to Investors (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category;
SRN
Name of Allottee
No. of CCD(s)
Face Value of each
Total consideration
allotted
CCD (in INR)
received (in INR)
1.
Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund
4,06,504
1,230/-
49,99,99,920/-
2.
ARK Global Emerging Companies, LP
24,390
1,230/-
2,99,99,700/-
3.
Deseret Mutual Employee Pension
13,821
1,230/-
1,69,99,830/-
Plan Trust
4.
Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund
75,609
1,230/-
9,29,99,070/-
5.
Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund
14,634
1,230/-
1,79,99,820/-
6.
Vinay Jaiprakash Ambekar
24,390
1,230/-
2,99,99,700/-
7.
Sujata Neogi
65,040
1,230/-
7,99,99,200/-
Total
6,24,388
-
76,79,97,240/-
2. 3,10,972 Cumulative Non-participating Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("OCRPS") on preferential basis to the Proposed Allottees (as defined below) belonging to non-promoter category:
The allotment has been undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable rules/regulations /guidelines, if any, prescribed by any other regulatory or statutory authorities.
