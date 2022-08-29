Arman Financial Services : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Registered Office: 502-503, SAKAR III, OPP. OLD HIGH COURT, OFF ASHRAM ROAD, AHMEDABAD-380014, GUJARAT, INDIA PH.: +91-79-40507000, 27541989 E-mail: finance@armanindia.com CIN: L55910GJ1992PLC018623 Date: August 27, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Tower, "Exchange Plaza" C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400001 Bandra, Mumbai- 400051 Script Code: 531179 Symbol: ARMANFIN ISIN: INE109C01017 Series: EQ Dear Sir, SUB: TRANSCRIPT OF THE INVESTOR CALL HELD ON AUGUST 23, 2022 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our letter dated August 21, 2022, please find attached herewith the transcript of the conference call held on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022 for Q1 for the Financial Year 2022-23. Kindly take it on your record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For, Arman Financial Services Limited Jaimish Patel Company Secretary

"Arman Financial Services Limited Q1 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call" August 23, 2022 ANALYST: MR MANJITH NAIR - EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES MANAGEMENT: MR JAYENDRA PATEL - VICE CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR - ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED MR. AALOK PATEL - JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR - ARMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED MR. VIVEK MODI - GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER A RMAN F INANCIAL S ERVICES L IMITED

Arman Financial Services Limited August 23, 2022 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY2023 Results Conference Call of Arman Financial Services Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today Mr Jayendra Patel, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mr Aalok Patel, Joint Managing Director, and Mr Vivek Modi, Group CFO. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr Manjith Nair, from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, Sir! Manjith Nair: Good evening, everyone. I would like to thank Arman Financial's management team and thank them for this opportunity. I shall now hand over the call to the management team for their opening remarks. Over to you, Sir! Jayendra Patel: Thank you, Manjith. My name is Jayendra Patel, Vice Chairman and Managing Director. Good evening, everyone; it is a great pleasure to connect with you again and thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us over this call to discuss our financial performance for the first quarter of FY2022-2023. I apologise for the delay in scheduling this call, but it was unavoidable. As usual, we have issued a detailed press release and investor presentation for the quarter, and I hope you had a chance to review it. Q1 of FY2023 was a fitting start to the fiscal year, which I am glad to tell you marks our 30th year in operations. I am pleased to inform you that we have achieved some great results in the first quarter of this year despite aligning with new microfinance underwriting guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India on March 2022, which involved significant background operational changes and extensive training for our large field force. The last two years were challenging to say the least, but I am glad to say that things are back to normal. Everything is now streamlined, and Q1 FY2023 is a great indicator of the situation rapidly returning to normal. With the normalisation of the macro environment, the credit demand has also returned to normal, and so has our customers' ability to repay. Furthermore, with the new RBI regulatory framework for microfinance loans, the NBFCs will get a level playing field while allowing us to price the increased riskiness of microfinance loans. However, the new regulation is targeted more towards bringing different categories of lenders, that is, MFIs, NBFCs, banks, and SFBs, under one regulatory umbrella. The NBFC and MFIs stand to gain the most. Let us now go over our financial performance for Q1 FY2023 and, post that, touch upon operational numbers in more detail. Coming to the overview of our financial performance for the quarter, it gives me immense pleasure to inform you that as on June 30, 2022, our Company's consolidated AUM stood Page 2 of 17

Arman Financial Services Limited August 23, 2022 at ₹1,388 Crore, higher by 77% year-on-year. Our expanding branch network helped cater to new customers and geographies aided by our organic demand growth from existing geographies, which not only led to great AUM growth but generated high quality-assets with repayment rates of 98%, which is incredible. As of June 2022, our total operational branches stood at 308, and more than 50000 new customers were added during the quarter. Consolidated disbursements during Q1 2023 stood at ₹380 Crore, up by 212% year-on-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter despite adopting the new MFI regulatory framework keeping the company ahead of the curve. An increase in post-COVID loan demand further aided increased disbursement within the rural economy segment. Segmental AUM for microfinance stood at ₹1159 Crore higher by 84%, and the AUM for MSMEs and the two- wheeler segment stood at ₹229 Crore higher by 49%. Our total gross income increased by 59% year-on-year to ₹78.9 Crore, and the total net income increased by 71% year-on-year to reach ₹50.3 Crore. The increase in gross and net income was due to strong secular growth in all the categories within the portfolio. Our profit after tax increased sharply to ₹15.7 Crore in Q1 FY2023 compared to ₹3.6 Crore in Q1 FY2022, registered a growth of 336%. This was also aided by strong growth in the portfolio and significant improvements in the asset quality of our post-COVID disbursements. Our consolidated GNPA stood at 3.6%, and our net NPA stood at 0.3% as on June 30, 2022. The company has steadily created adequate provisioning to take care of the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic, and the worst is over in terms of NPA provisioning. The debt-equity ratio stood at 4.75 times as of June 30, 2022, and shareholders' equity stood at ₹228 Crore. We have sufficient capital for growth in the short-term; for the long-term, we have announced a fund raise very recently, which is proposing to raise both Tier-1 and Tier-2 capital amounting to approximately ₹115 Crore. Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, this is, of course, the regulatory and shareholders' approval. This equity fundraise is extremely important to the company to fund its growth and meet capital adequacy guidelines. This fund raising will allow us to reach at least ₹2500 Crore in AUM in the coming years. Coming to the collections. Our consolidated collection efficiency improved further during the quarter and grew from 85% in Q1 2022 to 98% in Q1 2023. Collections in the microfinance business have remained as healthy levels and improved further to 99% in Q1 2023. The MSME and two-wheeler segment performed excellently in Q1 FY2023 with 98% and 96% collections, respectively. This disciplined collection efficiencies resulted from a passionate on-ground workforce, continuous customer interactions and a customer - focused approach. As mentioned earlier, our comprehensive branch network, as on June 30, 2022, stands at 308. The expansion has given us deeper penetration by tapering into newer districts in existing States and allowing us to explore new States as well. Due to our asset- light business model, the CAPEX spent on our branch expansion has been minimal, which will allow us to reach branch level breakeven rather quickly. As I speak, we are transitioning to a new LOS and LMS system, which will drive us into a new technology- Page 3 of 17