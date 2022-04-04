Armanino Foods of Distinction : 2018 Annual Report

b. Title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock
CUSIP: 042166801
Par or Stated Value: no par
Voting Rights: one vote per share
Preemption Rights: None
Other Material Rights: None
Provisions in Charter or by-laws that would delay, defer or prevent a change in control of the issuer: None
December 31,2018
December 31,2017
Common Shares authorized
40,000,000
40,000,000
Common Shares outstanding
32,065,645
32,065,645
Freely tradable shares
31,273,617
31,265,997
# of beneficial shareholders(1)
1,300
1,300
# of shareholders of record
107
109
(1) The number of beneficial shareholders for each year represent estimates, only, as the actual information is not readily
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.
ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2018
available.
c. Additional class of securities: Preferred Stock
Par or Stated Value: no par
Any rights regarding voting, preemption, etc., will be determined by the Board of Directors at the time of issuance.
December 31,2018
December 31,2017
Shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
Shares outstanding
-
-
Freely tradable shares
-
-
# of beneficial shareholders
-
-
# of shareholders of record
-
-
d. Transfer Agent:
Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Address 1: 250 Royall Street
Address 2: Canton, MA 02021 Phone: (303) 262-0710
e. Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:
f. Restrictions on the transfer of securities: 792,028 shares of common stock are restricted as of 12/31/18; and 799,648 shares of common stock are restricted as of 12/31/17.
g. Trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months: None
h. Stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None
4.ISSUANCE HISTORY
The Company had no events which resulted in changes in total shares outstanding in the past two fiscal years and any interim period, including offerings of equity securities, debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services.
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.
ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2018
5.FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The Company's annual audited financial statements are included within its Consolidated
Financial Statements starting on page 10.
6.ISSUER'S BUSINESS, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES a. Issuer's business operations:
The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.
b. Date and State (or Jurisdiction) of Incorporation: Colorado, 1986
c. Issuer's primary and secondary SIC Codes: 2030
d. Issuer's fiscal year end date: December 31
e. Principal products or services, and their markets:
The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.
7.ISSUER'S FACILITIES
The Company leases approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. The Company also leases approximately 7,408 square feet of additional office and warehouse space located at 30641 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. The Company owned all of its manufacturing equipment as of December 31, 2018.
8.OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AND CONTROL PERSONSa.Name of Officers, Directors, and Control Persons:
