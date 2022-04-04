Log in
    AMNF   US0421668015

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

(AMNF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/04 03:24:31 pm EDT
3.54 USD   -0.84%
03:47pARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : Q2'15 Quarterly Disclosure
PU
03:47pARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : 2018 Annual Report
PU
03:47pARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : 2021 Annual Report (Amended)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armanino Foods of Distinction : 2021 Annual Report (Amended)

04/04/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
A Colorado Corporation

Address: 5976 West Las Positas Blvd, Suite 200

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Phone: (510) 441-9300

Website: www.armaninofoods.com

Email:amnf@armaninofoods.com

SIC Code: 2030

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31

Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) Common Stock was:

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

As of September 30

Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) Common Stock was:

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

As of December 31

Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) Common Stock was:

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

the number of shares outstanding of Armanino Foods of

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

CONTENTS

Page:

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES .......................................................... 2

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

o Independent Auditors' Reports ......................................................................... 9

o Consolidated Balance Sheets, December 31, 2021, and 2020 ........................ 11

  • o Consolidated Statements of Operations,

    for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 ....................................... 12

  • o Consolidated Statement of Stockholder's Equity, for the years

    ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 ............................................................ 13

  • o Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, for the years ended

    December 31, 2021, and 2020 ...................................................................... 14

o Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................... 15

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION .............................................................................. 31

Page 1 of 49

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES

  • 1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

    Current name of the issuer: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (The Company)

    State/Jurisdiction, and Date of Incorporation; current standing: Colorado, 1986; Active

    Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None.

    List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None.

    Address of the issuer's principal executive office: 5976 West Las Positas Blvd., Suite 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588

    Address of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

    Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes:No:

  • 2. Security Information

Trading symbol:

AMNF

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

42166801

Par or stated value:

no par

Total shares authorized:

40,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

32,065,645

Number of shares in the Public Float:

31,275,617

Total number of shareholders of record:

89

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

AMNF

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred

CUSIP:

42166801

Par or stated value:

no par

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

0

Page 2 of 49

  • as of date: 12/31/2021

  • as of date: 12/31/2021

  • as of date: 12/31/2021

  • as of date: 12/31/2021

as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float: Total number of shareholders of record:

0 0

as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2022

Transfer Agent

Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Phone: (303) 262-0710

Email:Jennifer.Lippoldt@computershare.com

Address: 6200 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Website:www.computershare.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:

Restrictions on the transfer of securities: 790,028 and 790,028 shares of common stock are restricted as of 12/31/2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • 3. Issuance History

    • a. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares:

      Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

    • b. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes:

      Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

  • 4. Financial Statements

    • a. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with:US GAAP

      IFRS

    • b. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by:

    Name: Title:Edgar Estonina COO/CFORelationship to Issuer: Employee

  • Refer to the Company's financial statements starting on page 10.

  • 5. Issuer's Business, Products and Services a. Issuer's business operations:

Page 3 of 49

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.

b.

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned dormant subsidiary AFDI, Inc. which was incorporated in May 1995.

c. Principal products or services, and their markets:

The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto and other sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.

  • 6. Issuer's Facilities

    The Company leases: approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544; approximately 13,904 square feet of warehouse space located at 23694 Bernhardt St, Hayward, California, 94544; and, approximately 4,067 square feet of additional office space located at 5976 West Las Positas Blvd., Pleasanton, California, 94588. Refer to the notes of the financial statements for information on the terms of the lease. The Company

  • owned all its manufacturing equipment as of December 31, 2021.

  • 7. Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons)

Name of

Officer/Director and Control Person

Affiliation with Company

Business Address

Number of

Shares Owned

Share type/class

Ownership Percentage of Class Outstanding

Note

Timothy W. Anderson

President and CEO

Hayward, CA

71,703

Common stock

0.2%

260,000 shares of phantom stock*

Douglas R. Nicholas

Chairman of the Board

Hayward, CA

782,293

Common stock

2.4%

60,000 shares of phantom stock*

Edmond J. Pera

Director

Hayward, CA

450,000

Common stock

1.4%

10,000 shares of phantom stock*

John Micek III

Director

Hayward, CA

142,960

Common stock

0.4%

60,000 shares of phantom stock*

Patricia A. Fehling

Director

Hayward, CA

90,000

Common stock

0.3%

60,000 shares of phantom stock*

Deborah Armanino LeBlanc

Director and Secretary

Hayward, CA

611,975

Common stock

1.9%

60,000 shares of phantom stock*

Albert Banisch

Director

Hayward, CA

12,000

Common stock

0.0%

60,000 shares of phantom stock*

James Gillis

Director

Hayward, CA

105,560

Common stock

0.3%

50,000 shares of phantom stock*

Edgar Estonina

COO and CFO

Hayward, CA

5,000

Common stock

0.0%

100,000 shares of phantom stock*

Page 4 of 49

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
