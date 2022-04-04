Armanino Foods of Distinction : 2021 Annual Report (Amended)

A Colorado Corporation

Address: 5976 West Las Positas Blvd, Suite 200

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Phone: (510) 441-9300

Website: www.armaninofoods.com

Email:amnf@armaninofoods.com

SIC Code: 2030

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

CONTENTS

Page:

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES .......................................................... 2

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

o Independent Auditors' Reports ......................................................................... 9

o Consolidated Balance Sheets, December 31, 2021, and 2020 ........................ 11

o Consolidated Statements of Operations, for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 ....................................... 12

o Consolidated Statement of Stockholder's Equity, for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 ............................................................ 13

o Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 ...................................................................... 14

o Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................... 15

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION .............................................................................. 31

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES

1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) Current name of the issuer: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (The Company) State/Jurisdiction, and Date of Incorporation; current standing: Colorado, 1986; Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None. Address of the issuer's principal executive office: 5976 West Las Positas Blvd., Suite 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Address of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes:No:

2. Security Information

Trading symbol: AMNF Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 42166801 Par or stated value: no par Total shares authorized: 40,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 32,065,645 Number of shares in the Public Float: 31,275,617 Total number of shareholders of record: 89

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: AMNF Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred CUSIP: 42166801 Par or stated value: no par Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 0

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float: Total number of shareholders of record:

0 0

Transfer Agent

Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Phone: (303) 262-0710

Email:Jennifer.Lippoldt@computershare.com

Address: 6200 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Website:www.computershare.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:

Restrictions on the transfer of securities: 790,028 and 790,028 shares of common stock are restricted as of 12/31/2021 and 2020, respectively.

3. Issuance History a. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares: Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ b. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes: Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒

4. Financial Statements a. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with:US GAAP IFRS b. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by: Name: Title:Edgar Estonina COO/CFORelationship to Issuer: Employee

Refer to the Company's financial statements starting on page 10.

5. Issuer's Business, Products and Services a. Issuer's business operations:

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ANNUAL REPORT DECEMBER 31, 2021

The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.

b.

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned dormant subsidiary AFDI, Inc. which was incorporated in May 1995.

c. Principal products or services, and their markets:

The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto and other sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.

6. Issuer's Facilities The Company leases: approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544; approximately 13,904 square feet of warehouse space located at 23694 Bernhardt St, Hayward, California, 94544; and, approximately 4,067 square feet of additional office space located at 5976 West Las Positas Blvd., Pleasanton, California, 94588. Refer to the notes of the financial statements for information on the terms of the lease. The Company

owned all its manufacturing equipment as of December 31, 2021.

7. Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons)

Name of Officer/Director and Control Person Affiliation with Company Business Address Number of Shares Owned Share type/class Ownership Percentage of Class Outstanding Note Timothy W. Anderson President and CEO Hayward, CA 71,703 Common stock 0.2% 260,000 shares of phantom stock* Douglas R. Nicholas Chairman of the Board Hayward, CA 782,293 Common stock 2.4% 60,000 shares of phantom stock* Edmond J. Pera Director Hayward, CA 450,000 Common stock 1.4% 10,000 shares of phantom stock* John Micek III Director Hayward, CA 142,960 Common stock 0.4% 60,000 shares of phantom stock* Patricia A. Fehling Director Hayward, CA 90,000 Common stock 0.3% 60,000 shares of phantom stock* Deborah Armanino LeBlanc Director and Secretary Hayward, CA 611,975 Common stock 1.9% 60,000 shares of phantom stock* Albert Banisch Director Hayward, CA 12,000 Common stock 0.0% 60,000 shares of phantom stock* James Gillis Director Hayward, CA 105,560 Common stock 0.3% 50,000 shares of phantom stock* Edgar Estonina COO and CFO Hayward, CA 5,000 Common stock 0.0% 100,000 shares of phantom stock*

Page 4 of 49