Armanino Foods of Distinction : Q2'15 Quarterly Disclosure

Page:

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES

1. NAME OF THE ISSUER AND ITS PREDESSORS (IF ANY): Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (The Company)

2. ADDRESS OF THE ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES: Company Headquarters: Address 1: 30588 San Antonio Street Address 2: Hayward, CA 94544 Phone: (510) 441-9300 Email:amnf@armaninofoods.comWebsite(s):www.armaninofoods.com IR Contact: Address 1: 30588 San Antonio Street Address 2: Hayward, CA 94544 Phone: (510) 441-9300 Email:amnf@armaninofoods.comWebsite(s): www.armaninofoods.com

3. SECURITY INFORMATION: a. Trading Symbol: AMNF b. Title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 042166801 Par or Stated Value: no par



June 30, 2015 June 30, 2014 June 30, 2013 Common Shares authorized 40,000,000 40,000,000 40,000,000 Common Shares outstanding(1) 32,065,645 32,065,645 32,092,360 Freely tradable shares 30,203,203 30,203,203 29,740,803 # of beneficial shareholders (2) 1,300 1,300 1,300 # of shareholders of record 120 124 125 (1) Common stock shares outstanding are calculated as follows: June 30, 2015 June 30, 2014 June 30, 2013 Common shares outstanding on record with Transfer Agent Less common stock held in treasury Common shares outstanding 32,065,645 - 32,065,645 0 32,065,645 - 32,065,645 0 32,092,360 <26,715> 0 32,065,645 (2) The number of beneficial shareholders for each year represent estimates, only, as the actual information is not readily available.

c. Additional class of securities: Preferred Stock CUSIP: 042166801 Par or Stated Value: no par June 30, 2015 June 30, 2014 June 30, 2012 Shares authorized 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Shares outstanding - - - Freely tradable shares - - - # of beneficial shareholders - - - # of shareholders of record - - -

d. Transfer Agent: Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Address 1: 250 Royall Street Address 2: Canton, MA 02021 Phone: (303) 262-0710

e. Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:

f. Restrictions on the transfer of security: 1,862,442 shares of common stock are restricted as of 6/30/15; 1,862,442 shares as of 6/30/14; and, 2,133,302 shares as of as of 6/30/13.

g. Trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months: None

h. Stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

4. ISSUANCE HISTORY

The Company had no events which resulted in changes in total shares outstanding by the issuer in the past two fiscal years and any interim period, including offerings of equity securities, debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements starting on page 9.

6. ISSUER'S BUSINESS, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES a. Issuer's business operations:

The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.

b. Date and State (or Jurisdiction) of Incorporation: Colorado, 1986

c. Issuer's primary and secondary SIC Codes: 2030

d. Issuer's fiscal year end date: December 31

e. Principal products or services, and their markets: The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.

7. ISSUER'S FACILITIES The Company leases approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. The Company also leases approximately 7,408 square feet of additional office and warehouse space located at 30641 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. Except for a Co2 tank which it leases, the Company owned all

of its manufacturing equipment as of June 30, 2015.

8. OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AND CONTROL PERSONS a. Name of Officers, Directors, and Control Persons:

