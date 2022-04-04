Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
  News
  Summary
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : Q2'15 Quarterly Disclosure
PU
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : 2018 Annual Report
PU
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION : 2021 Annual Report (Amended)
PU
Armanino Foods of Distinction : Q2'15 Quarterly Disclosure

04/04/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE REPORT

JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITEDARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED

CONTENTS

Page:

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES .......................................................... 2

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

  • o Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited), June 30, 2015 and

    December 31, 2014 ......................................................................................... 9

  • o Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited), for the

    three and six months ended June 30, 2015, and 2014 ................................. 11

  • o Consolidated Statement of Stockholder's Equity (unaudited),

    for the six months ended June 30, 2015 and the year ended

    December 31, 2014 ...................................................................................... 12

  • o Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited), for

    the six months ended June 30, 2015 and 2014 .............................................. 13

o Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) ............................... 14

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

o Management Discussion and Analysis ........................................................... 26

o Legal Proceedings .......................................................................................... 27

o Defaults Upon Senior Securities .................................................................... 27

o Exhibits .......................................................................................................... 27

1 of 28

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED

OTC PINK BASIC DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES

  • 1. NAME OF THE ISSUER AND ITS PREDESSORS (IF ANY): Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (The Company)

  • 2. ADDRESS OF THE ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES: Company Headquarters:

    Address 1: 30588 San Antonio Street Address 2: Hayward, CA 94544 Phone: (510) 441-9300

    Email:amnf@armaninofoods.comWebsite(s):www.armaninofoods.com

    IR Contact:

    Address 1: 30588 San Antonio Street Address 2: Hayward, CA 94544 Phone: (510) 441-9300

    Email:amnf@armaninofoods.comWebsite(s): www.armaninofoods.com

  • 3. SECURITY INFORMATION:

    • a. Trading Symbol: AMNF

    • b. Title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 042166801

      Par or Stated Value: no par

June 30, 2015

June 30, 2014

June 30, 2013

Common Shares authorized

40,000,000

40,000,000

40,000,000

Common Shares outstanding(1)

32,065,645

32,065,645

32,092,360

Freely tradable shares

30,203,203

30,203,203

29,740,803

# of beneficial shareholders (2)

1,300

1,300

1,300

# of shareholders of record

120

124

125

(1) Common stock shares outstanding are calculated as follows:

June 30, 2015

June 30, 2014

June 30, 2013

Common shares outstanding on record with

Transfer Agent

Less common stock held in treasury Common shares outstanding

32,065,645 - 32,065,645

0

32,065,645 - 32,065,645

0

32,092,360 <26,715> 0 32,065,645

(2) The number of beneficial shareholders for each year represent estimates, only, as the actual information is not readily available.

2 of 28

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED

  • c. Additional class of securities: Preferred Stock CUSIP: 042166801

    Par or Stated Value: no par

    June 30, 2015

    June 30, 2014

    June 30, 2012

    Shares authorized

    10,000,000

    10,000,000

    10,000,000

    Shares outstanding

    -

    -

    -

    Freely tradable shares

    -

    -

    -

    # of beneficial shareholders

    -

    -

    -

    # of shareholders of record

    -

    -

    -

  • d. Transfer Agent:

    Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Address 1: 250 Royall Street

    Address 2: Canton, MA 02021 Phone: (303) 262-0710

  • e. Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:

  • f. Restrictions on the transfer of security: 1,862,442 shares of common stock are restricted as of 6/30/15; 1,862,442 shares as of 6/30/14; and, 2,133,302 shares as of as of 6/30/13.

  • g. Trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months: None

  • h. Stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

4. ISSUANCE HISTORY

The Company had no events which resulted in changes in total shares outstanding by the issuer in the past two fiscal years and any interim period, including offerings of equity securities, debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services.

5.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3 of 28

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements starting on page 9.

6. ISSUER'S BUSINESS, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES a. Issuer's business operations:

The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.

  • b. Date and State (or Jurisdiction) of Incorporation: Colorado, 1986

  • c. Issuer's primary and secondary SIC Codes: 2030

  • d. Issuer's fiscal year end date: December 31

  • e. Principal products or services, and their markets:

    The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.

  • 7. ISSUER'S FACILITIES

    The Company leases approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. The Company also leases approximately 7,408 square feet of additional office and warehouse space located at 30641 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. Except for a Co2 tank which it leases, the Company owned all

  • of its manufacturing equipment as of June 30, 2015.

  • 8. OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AND CONTROL PERSONS a. Name of Officers, Directors, and Control Persons:

4 of 28

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
