Armanino Foods of Distinction : Q2'15 Quarterly Disclosure

b. Title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 042166801
Par or Stated Value: no par
June 30,2015
June 30,2014
June 30,2013
Common Shares authorized
40,000,000
40,000,000
40,000,000
Common Shares outstanding(1)
32,065,645
32,065,645
32,092,360
Freely tradable shares
30,203,203
30,203,203
29,740,803
# of beneficial shareholders(2)
1,300
1,300
1,300
# of shareholders of record
120
124
125
(1) Common stock shares outstanding are calculated as follows:
June 30, 2015
June 30, 2014
June 30, 2013
Common shares outstanding on record with
Transfer Agent
Less common stock held in treasury Common shares outstanding
32,065,645 -32,065,645
0
32,065,645 -32,065,645
0
32,092,360<26,715>032,065,645
(2) The number of beneficial shareholders for each year represent estimates, only, as the actual information is not readily available.
2 of 28
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.
QUARTERLY REPORT
JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED
c. Additional class of securities: Preferred Stock CUSIP: 042166801
Par or Stated Value: no par
June 30,2015
June 30,2014
June 30,2012
Shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
10,000,000
Shares outstanding
-
-
-
Freely tradable shares
-
-
-
# of beneficial shareholders
-
-
-
# of shareholders of record
-
-
-
d. Transfer Agent:
Name: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Address 1: 250 Royall Street
Address 2: Canton, MA 02021 Phone: (303) 262-0710
e. Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:No:
f. Restrictions on the transfer of security: 1,862,442 shares of common stock are restricted as of 6/30/15; 1,862,442 shares as of 6/30/14; and, 2,133,302 shares as of as of 6/30/13.
g. Trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months: None
h. Stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None
4.ISSUANCE HISTORY
The Company had no events which resulted in changes in total shares outstanding by the issuer in the past two fiscal years and any interim period, including offerings of equity securities, debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services.
5.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3 of 28
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION, INC.
QUARTERLY REPORT
JUNE 30, 2015 UNAUDITED
The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements starting on page 9.
6.ISSUER'S BUSINESS, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES a. Issuer's business operations:
The Company is currently engaged in the production of upscale and innovative frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products, and cooked meat products.
b. Date and State (or Jurisdiction) of Incorporation: Colorado, 1986
c. Issuer's primary and secondary SIC Codes: 2030
d. Issuer's fiscal year end date: December 31
e. Principal products or services, and their markets:
The Company's line of frozen products presently includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products.
7.ISSUER'S FACILITIES
The Company leases approximately 24,375 square feet of office, production and warehouse space located at 30588 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. The Company also leases approximately 7,408 square feet of additional office and warehouse space located at 30641 San Antonio Street, Hayward, California, 94544. Except for a Co2 tank which it leases, the Company owned all
of its manufacturing equipment as of June 30, 2015.
8.OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AND CONTROL PERSONSa.Name of Officers, Directors, and Control Persons:
4 of 28
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:46:10 UTC.