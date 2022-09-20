Armata Pharmaceuticals : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington 001-37544 91-1549568

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

4503 Glencoe Avenue Marina del Rey, California 90292 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(310) 655-2928

(Registrant's Telephone number)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which

Registered Common Stock ARMP NYSE American

Item 2.02 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The information set forth under Item 8.01 regarding the deadline for submitting proposals for director nominations is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Armata") has set November 16, 2022 as the date for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina Del Ray, California 90292 at 8:30 a.m. local time. Armata's stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2022, will be entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the Annual Meeting.

Because the date of the Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of Armata's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, Armata has set new deadlines for (i) the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), for inclusion in Armata's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting ("Rule 14a-8 Deadline") and (ii) receipt of stockholder proposals and director nominations submitted pursuant to Article II, Section 2.6 of Armata's Amended and Restated Bylaws for consideration at the Annual Meeting ("Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline"). The Rule 14a-8 Deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, September 30, 2022, which Armata has determined to be a reasonable period of time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials. The Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, September 30, 2022. Stockholder proposals and director nominations should be submitted in writing and must be received by the Corporate Secretary at Armata's principal executive offices at Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina Del Ray, California 90292, by the Rule 14a-8 Deadline or the Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline, as applicable, in order to be considered timely.

Stockholder proposals submitted in accordance with Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act must also comply with the remaining requirements of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act in order to be considered for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Stockholder proposals and nominations submitted pursuant to Armata's advance notice bylaw provisions must also comply with the advance notice provisions contained in Armata's Amended and Restated Bylaws and may be omitted if not in compliance with applicable requirements. Stockholders are urged to read the complete text of such advanced notice provisions.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 20, 2022 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By: /s/ Erin Butler Name: Erin Butler Title: Vice President, Finance & Administration