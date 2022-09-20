Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARMP   US04216R1023

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
4.550 USD   +3.64%
05:30pARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
05:26pARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armata Pharmaceuticals : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

09/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington 001-37544 91-1549568
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

4503 Glencoe Avenue

Marina del Rey, California

90292

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(310) 655-2928

(Registrant's Telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which
Registered
Common Stock ARMP NYSE American
Item 2.02 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The information set forth under Item 8.01 regarding the deadline for submitting proposals for director nominations is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Armata") has set November 16, 2022 as the date for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held at our principal executive offices at 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina Del Ray, California 90292 at 8:30 a.m. local time. Armata's stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2022, will be entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the Annual Meeting.

Because the date of the Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of Armata's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, Armata has set new deadlines for (i) the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), for inclusion in Armata's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting ("Rule 14a-8 Deadline") and (ii) receipt of stockholder proposals and director nominations submitted pursuant to Article II, Section 2.6 of Armata's Amended and Restated Bylaws for consideration at the Annual Meeting ("Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline"). The Rule 14a-8 Deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, September 30, 2022, which Armata has determined to be a reasonable period of time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials. The Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, September 30, 2022. Stockholder proposals and director nominations should be submitted in writing and must be received by the Corporate Secretary at Armata's principal executive offices at Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 4503 Glencoe Avenue, Marina Del Ray, California 90292, by the Rule 14a-8 Deadline or the Advance Notice Bylaws Provision Deadline, as applicable, in order to be considered timely.

Stockholder proposals submitted in accordance with Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act must also comply with the remaining requirements of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act in order to be considered for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Stockholder proposals and nominations submitted pursuant to Armata's advance notice bylaw provisions must also comply with the advance notice provisions contained in Armata's Amended and Restated Bylaws and may be omitted if not in compliance with applicable requirements. Stockholders are urged to read the complete text of such advanced notice provisions.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No. 		Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within Inline XBRL document).

- 2 -

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 20, 2022 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
By: /s/ Erin Butler
Name: Erin Butler
Title: Vice President, Finance & Administration

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:30pARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
05:26pARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
08/12Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Upd..
AQ
08/11ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Upda..
PU
08/11ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/11Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
08/01Armata Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Clears Application for Initial-stage Trial of Investiga..
MT
08/01Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Clearance of IND for Prosthetic Joint Infections
CI
05/24Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2a 'diSArm' Study of A..
AQ
05/23Armata Pharmaceuticals Says First Patient Dosed in Early Trial of AP-SA02 to Treat Bloo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,53 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Varnum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Butler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jules Haimovitz Chairman
Mina Pastagia Vice President-Clinical Development
Duane A. Morris Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.89%159
MODERNA, INC.-49.64%50 034
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.80%37 992
LONZA GROUP AG-37.95%36 314
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.37%25 926
SEAGEN INC.-9.82%25 714