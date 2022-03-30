Armatura : Formular vot prin corespondenta AGOA EN 27/28.04.2022

Form to express vote by correspondence according to Article 208 of Regulation no.

The subscribed Company/The undersigned person____________________, with its registered office/domicile in ___________no. _______, having Sole Registration Code / Personal Identification Number __________, registered with the Trade Register under no. ___________, legally represented by the director___________, holder of a number of ____________shares issued by S.C. ARMATURA S.A., representing _________ of the share capital, which grants me the right to __________ votes in the general meeting of the shareholders, I hereby express, in this form, according to the provisions of Article 208 of Regulation no. 5/2018, the vote (corresponding to my holdings registered with the Register of Shareholders on the reference date -15.04.2022) regarding the items entered on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders convened for 27.04.2022 at 16:00 in Cluj-Napoca, str. Garii no. 19, Cluj County or on the date of the second meeting of 28.04.2022, at 16:00, if the former could not be held, in the place indicated for the first convening, namely:

AGENDA

FORAGAINSTABSTENTION

1. Approval of the management report on the annual financial statements drawn up for the financial year 2021 and the Board of Director's report on the annual accounts drawn up for the financial year 2021.

2. Approval of the Company's annual statutory financial statements, i.e. balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement, information data, statement of non-current assets and notes to the annual financial statements drawn up for the financial year 2021.

3. Approval of the report of the Company's external financial auditor on the annual accounts drawn up for the financial year 2021.

4. Approval of the annual report drawn up in accordance with Article 63 of Law No 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Article 126 and Annex 15 of Regulation No 5/2018 for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

5. Approval of the Board of Director's management discharge for the activity carried out during the financial exercise of the year 2021, based on the reports submitted.

6. Approval of the remuneration report of the administrators and of the executive director for the financial year 2021

8. Approval of the Remuneration policy of the administrators and of the executive director

10. Approving the date of 20.05.2022 as the date of registration in accordance with the provisions of art. 87 of Law 24/2017 and Art. 2 of Regulation 5/2018, i.e. the date which serves to identify the shareholders upon whom the decisions of the OGMS will be reflected, and ex-date 19.05.2022;

11. The empowerment of Mr. Matthias Haider as Chairman of the Board of Directors to sign on behalf of the shareholders the OGMS decision and any other documents related to them and the mandating of Mrs. Sorana Muresanu to perform any act or formalities required by law for registration and fulfilment of the decision of the OGMS, including the formalities for its publication and registration with the Trade Registry or any other public institution.

If any of the shareholders of the company will ask for the liability of the directors, my vote is the following ______________________(for/against/abstention).

For the election of the Secretary of the General Meeting, my vote is as follows: ______________________ (I agree / I do not agree with the election of the candidate to be proposed by the Chairman of the General Meeting)

Date________________

(last name, first name of the shareholder in capital letters)

(signature of the shareholder - natural person or legal person representative)

By filling in and signing this ballot paper form by correspondence, I undertake to send a copy of this form, in original or through any electronic means, to the registered office of ARMATURA SA, bearing the wording "VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 27.04.2022/28.04.2022, at 16:00", accompanied by the copy of the valid identity document - identity bulletin/card in the case of shareholders natural persons, respectively registration certificate and the copy of the identity document of the legal representative in the case of legal persons in a timely manner, so that it is registered with the registry from the registered office of the company, at the latest on 25.04.2022, at 16.00, under the sanction of losing the exercise of the voting right in the meeting.

This form is drawn up according to the model form published on the company's website, the websitewww.armatura.robeing the place where the forms for voting can be obtained.