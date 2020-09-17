Armour Energy : 17 September 2020 - Appendix 3G

|
|
This appendix is not available as an online form
|
|
|
Appendix 3G
|
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
|
Notification of issue, conversion or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payment up of equity +securities
|
|
2.2c.1
|
|
Please state the number and type of
|
|
2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at
|
|
|
|
+securities (including their ASX security
|
|
$0.05 and expiring on 29/02/2024
|
|
|
|
code) issued under an +employee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incentive scheme that are not being
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
immediately quoted on ASX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"securities issued under an employee incentive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme that are not being immediately quoted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2c.2
|
|
*Please attach a document or provide
|
|
Under Employee Share Option Scheme at:
|
|
|
|
details of a URL link for a document lodged
|
|
https://www.armourenergy.com.au/corporate
|
|
|
with ASX detailing the terms of the
|
|
governance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+employee incentive scheme or a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
summary of the terms.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"securities issued under an employee incentive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme that are not being immediately quoted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2c.3
|
|
*Are any of these +securities being issued
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to +key management personnel (KMP) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an +associate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"securities issued under an employee incentive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme that are not being immediately quoted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASX".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2c.3.a
|
|
*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are
|
|
|
|
not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table
|
|
|
|
below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the
|
|
|
|
KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,
|
|
|
|
insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of KMP
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.1
|
*The purpose(s) for which the entity is
|
|
☐ To raise additional working capital
|
|
|
issuing the +securities is:
|
|
|
☐ To fund the retirement of debt
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ To pay for the acquisition of an asset
|
|
|
|
"Other".
|
|
|
|
|
|
You may select one or more of the items in the list.
|
|
[provide details below]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ To pay for services rendered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[provide details below]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
☐ Other [provide details below]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional details:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.2
|
|
Please provide any further information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
needed to understand the circumstances in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which you are notifying the issue of these
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
why the issue of the +securities has not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been previously announced to the market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in an Appendix 3B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
You must answer this question if your response to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".
|
|
|
|
|
|