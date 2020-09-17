Log in
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 17 September 2020 - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Bizzell)

09/17/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Armour Energy Limited

ABN

60 141 198 414

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Grant Bizzell

Date of last notice

25 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is a director and

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

shareholder).

relevant interest.

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is

a director and shareholder of trustee and may be a

beneficiary of trust).

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

(Director is a director and shareholder of the trustee and

member of the fund).

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and

shareholder).

Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is a director and

shareholder).

Stephen Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Stephen Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Stephen Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Date of change

17 September 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held before change

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

6,500,000 Ordinary Shares

3,250,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes @$1,000 per note

6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>

53,333 Ordinary Shares

Superannuation A/C>

6,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

403,105 Ordinary Shares

A/C>

50,388 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

1,595,629 Ordinary Shares

199,453 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Centec Securities Pty Ltd

375,000 Ordinary Shares

187,500 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

140,000 Ordinary Shares

70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

140,000 Ordinary Shares

70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Total

9,787,066 Ordinary Shares

4,064,005 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)

100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes

Class

Ordinary Shares

Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Number acquired

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

3,500,000 Ordinary Shares

1,750,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$0.023 per Ordinary Share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

Nil per Quoted Option (AJQOA) - free attaching security

estimated valuation

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

$80,500.00

No. of securities held after change

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

10,000,000 Ordinary Shares

5,000,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes @$1,000 per note

6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>

53,333 Ordinary Shares

Superannuation A/C>

6,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

403,105 Ordinary Shares

A/C>

50,388 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

1,595,629 Ordinary Shares

199,453 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Centec Securities Pty Ltd

375,000 Ordinary Shares

187,500 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

193,333 Ordinary Shares

76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

140,000 Ordinary Shares

70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Stephen Bizzell

140,000 Ordinary Shares

70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

Total

13,287,066 Ordinary Shares

5,814,005 Quoted Options (AJQOA)

6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)

100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes

Nature of change

Participation in the underwritten shortfall component of

the ANREO pursuant to the underwriting agreement

between the company and Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

as announced to the market on 15 June 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

No

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:59:01 UTC
