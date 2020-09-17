Armour Energy : 17 September 2020 - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Bizzell)

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Armour Energy Limited ABN 60 141 198 414

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Grant Bizzell Date of last notice 25 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is a director and Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the shareholder). relevant interest. Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of trustee and may be a beneficiary of trust). Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of the trustee and member of the fund). BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder). Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder). Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Date of change 17 September 2020

