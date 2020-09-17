Armour Energy : 17 September 2020 - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Bizzell)
09/17/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Armour Energy Limited
ABN
60 141 198 414
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell
Date of last notice
25 August 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
shareholder).
relevant interest.
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is
a director and shareholder of trustee and may be a
beneficiary of trust).
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
(Director is a director and shareholder of the trustee and
member of the fund).
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
shareholder).
Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
shareholder).
Stephen Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Date of change
17 September 2020
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held before change
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
6,500,000 Ordinary Shares
3,250,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes @$1,000 per note
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>
53,333 Ordinary Shares
Superannuation A/C>
6,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
403,105 Ordinary Shares
A/C>
50,388 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd
1,595,629 Ordinary Shares
199,453 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Centec Securities Pty Ltd
375,000 Ordinary Shares
187,500 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
140,000 Ordinary Shares
70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
140,000 Ordinary Shares
70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Total
9,787,066 Ordinary Shares
4,064,005 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)
100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes
Class
Ordinary Shares
Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Number acquired
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
3,500,000 Ordinary Shares
1,750,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Number disposed
Nil
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$0.023 per Ordinary Share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
Nil per Quoted Option (AJQOA) - free attaching security
estimated valuation
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
$80,500.00
No. of securities held after change
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
10,000,000 Ordinary Shares
5,000,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes @$1,000 per note
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>
53,333 Ordinary Shares
Superannuation A/C>
6,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
403,105 Ordinary Shares
A/C>
50,388 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd
1,595,629 Ordinary Shares
199,453 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Centec Securities Pty Ltd
375,000 Ordinary Shares
187,500 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
193,333 Ordinary Shares
76,666 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
140,000 Ordinary Shares
70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Stephen Bizzell
140,000 Ordinary Shares
70,000 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
Total
13,287,066 Ordinary Shares
5,814,005 Quoted Options (AJQOA)
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.08 @ 30/09/2023)
100 Unlisted Amortising Debt Notes
Nature of change
Participation in the underwritten shortfall component of
the ANREO pursuant to the underwriting agreement
between the company and Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
as announced to the market on 15 June 2020
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Disclaimer
Armour Energy Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:59:01 UTC
