Armour Energy : 18 September 2020 - Results of Meeting
09/17/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
Name of entity
Armour Energy Limited
ABN/ACN/ARSN/ARBN
60 141 198 414
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
Resolution
Result
No
Short description
1
Ratification of the issue of Shares
Passed
to Roger Cressey
2
Ratification of the issue of
Passed
Placement Shares
3
Approval to issue Placement
Passed
Options
Approval to issue Conditional
4
Placement Shares and
Passed
Conditional Placement Options
5
Approval to issue Fee Options to
Passed
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
Approval to issue Conditional
6
Placement Shares, Conditional
Passed
Placement Options, and Fee
Options to DGR Global Limited
7
Approval to issue Fee Options to
Passed
Samuel Holdings Pty Ltd
8
Approval to issue Consideration
Passed
Shares to Oilex Ltd
9
Approval to issue Options to JB
Passed
Advisory Partners Pty Ltd
Listing Rule 3.13.2
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Date of meeting
18 September 2020
If decided by poll
Proxies received
Voting
If s250U
Voted for
Voted against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
method
applies
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
Poll
N/A
189,138,846
98.90
2,109,657
1.10
811,270
187,924,179
2,109,657
811,270
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
187,925,876
99.09
1,729,964
0.91
2,403,933
186,711,209
1,729,964
2,403,933
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
187,845,652
99.05
1,810,188
0.95
2,403,933
186,501,415
1,810,188
2,403,933
1,344,237
Poll
N/A
40,026,870
95.71
1,794,688
4.29
150,238,215
38,812,203
1,794,688
150,238,215
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
190,790,256
99.81
358,247
0.19
911,270
189,575,589
358,247
911,270
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
40,773,897
99.09
374,991
0.91
150,910,885
39,559,230
374,991
150,910,885
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
38,998,975
94.78
2,149,913
5.22
150,910,885
37,784,308
2,149,913
150,910,885
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
189,215,756
99.04
1,832,747
0.96
1,011,270
188,001,089
1,832,747
1,011,270
1,214,667
Poll
N/A
188,998,590
98.88
2,149,913
1.12
911,270
187,683,923
2,149,913
911,270
1,314,667
