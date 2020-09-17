Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Armour Energy Limited    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : 18 September 2020 - Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

Name of entity

Armour Energy Limited

ABN/ACN/ARSN/ARBN

60 141 198 414

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

Resolution

Result

No

Short description

1

Ratification of the issue of Shares

Passed

to Roger Cressey

2

Ratification of the issue of

Passed

Placement Shares

3

Approval to issue Placement

Passed

Options

Approval to issue Conditional

4

Placement Shares and

Passed

Conditional Placement Options

5

Approval to issue Fee Options to

Passed

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Approval to issue Conditional

6

Placement Shares, Conditional

Passed

Placement Options, and Fee

Options to DGR Global Limited

7

Approval to issue Fee Options to

Passed

Samuel Holdings Pty Ltd

8

Approval to issue Consideration

Passed

Shares to Oilex Ltd

9

Approval to issue Options to JB

Passed

Advisory Partners Pty Ltd

Listing Rule 3.13.2

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Date of meeting

18 September 2020

If decided by poll

Proxies received

Voting

If s250U

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

method

applies

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

Poll

N/A

189,138,846

98.90

2,109,657

1.10

811,270

187,924,179

2,109,657

811,270

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

187,925,876

99.09

1,729,964

0.91

2,403,933

186,711,209

1,729,964

2,403,933

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

187,845,652

99.05

1,810,188

0.95

2,403,933

186,501,415

1,810,188

2,403,933

1,344,237

Poll

N/A

40,026,870

95.71

1,794,688

4.29

150,238,215

38,812,203

1,794,688

150,238,215

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

190,790,256

99.81

358,247

0.19

911,270

189,575,589

358,247

911,270

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

40,773,897

99.09

374,991

0.91

150,910,885

39,559,230

374,991

150,910,885

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

38,998,975

94.78

2,149,913

5.22

150,910,885

37,784,308

2,149,913

150,910,885

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

189,215,756

99.04

1,832,747

0.96

1,011,270

188,001,089

1,832,747

1,011,270

1,214,667

Poll

N/A

188,998,590

98.88

2,149,913

1.12

911,270

187,683,923

2,149,913

911,270

1,314,667

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 03:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 18 September 2020 - Results of Meeting
PU
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 18 September 2020 - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Mather..
PU
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 17 September 2020 - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Bizzel..
PU
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 17 September 2020 - Appendix 2A (Shortfall Options)
PU
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 17 September 2020 - Appendix 2A (Shortfall Shares)
PU
09/17ARMOUR ENERGY : 17 September 2020 - Appendix 3G
PU
09/14ARMOUR ENERGY : 14 September 2020 - Extension to Arrangements with Oilex re Coop..
PU
09/1414 SEPTEMBER 2020 - OEX : Armour Share Purchase Agreement Update
PU
09/09ARMOUR ENERGY : 10 September 2020 - Commencement of Surat Work Program
PU
08/20ARMOUR ENERGY : 20 August 2020 - Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2020 -9,81 M -7,18 M -7,18 M
Net cash 2020 58,7 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,74x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William Lingo Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Michael Laurent Chief Operating Officer
Erin Clark Chief Financial Officer
Luke Titus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED-62.50%17
CNOOC LIMITED-35.49%47 124
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.50%37 626
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-50.82%23 790
ECOPETROL S.A.-37.71%22 720
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.95%21 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group