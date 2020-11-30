Armour Energy : 30 November 2020 - Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Armour Energy Limited
1 December 2020
Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
The Directors of Armour Energy Limited (ASX: AJQ; Armour, the "Company") are pleased to announce a new addition to the Executive Leadership Team with the appointment of Ms. Toni Hawkins as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is a continuation of the Executive Leadership Team changes implemented by Mr Brad Lingo since his appointment as Armour's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 15 June 2020.
Toni has over 20 years' experience in a range of senior finance roles in ASX listed companies and a depth of energy and resources industry experience. She will join Armour from Senex Energy Ltd, where she held the role of General Manager, Finance and Business Services. In the role at Senex, Toni:
played a key role in the strategic review in response to Covid-19, resulting in an organisational restructure and significantly improved forecast cash position and profitability;
led finance through the transformational $400 million Surat Basin development project delivering a significant increase in cash flow and production;
ensured compliance with the covenants and other requirements of the $150m debt facility; and
was the finance lead for the sale of the Cooper Basin assets to Beach Energy and Oilex.
In transitioning the chief finance function and responsibilities, Toni Hawkins will be well supported by both Erin Clark, the previous Financial Controller and acting Chief Financial Officer and Peter Harding-Smith, General Manager Corporate Finance. Over the last five months since the departure of Richard Aden, the previous Chief Financial Officer, the Company has been well supported by the efforts of both Erin and Peter.
Peter will continue on in the role of GM-Corporate Finance supporting Toni as well as working closely with the Chief Executive on the implementation of key corporate transactional and commercial priorities outlined in the Company's investor presentation released to the ASX on 21 August 2020.
Armour CEO Brad Lingo said he was delighted that such a high-quality finance professional was joining the Armour Executive Leadership Team:
"Toni will bring considerable finance and leadership experience in Queensland's natural gas industry to Armour at a pivotal time in the development of our company."
"Her appointment is a significant step in continuing Armour's strong performance as an important gas explorer, producer and supplier to the eastern Australian gas markets." Mr. Lingo said.
Mr. Lingo added "Peter has been a great resource for the Company while the recruitment process for the new Chief Financial Officer was on-going, and I am sure that Toni will find that he will be a strong supporter. He has been a great partner as we progress the implementation of the key strategic priorities and he will continue to be key to implementation and execution of these initiatives. We are all of a single mind to deliver a strong and unencumbered balance sheet as the basis for the Company to growth and delivery of
shareholder value. Delivering the strategic priorities with through the efforts of Toni as the new CFO and Peter as the GM Corporate Finance is key to achieving this."
Prior to Senex, Toni held senior roles at Coca-Cola Amatil and Origin Energy after beginning her career with Qantas. At Origin, she held a number of finance roles of increasing responsibility, including Origin's investment in Australia Pacific LNG from pre-Final Investment Decision through to project delivery and operations.
Toni holds a Bachelor of Business (Management & Accounting) from the Queensland University of Technology and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. Toni will join Armour on 1 December 2020.
The Company would also like to thank Erin Clark for her efforts and all the contributions she has made to strengthening Armour's financial position and the support she will be providing during the transition. Ms. Clark has been a consummate professional in assisting Armour through the challenges of 2020 and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company wishes her all the best as she builds her "Virtual CFO" accounting and financial consulting business platform, ECF Consulting.
This Announcement is Authorised by the Board of Directors
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary
For further information contact:
Brad Lingo - CEO
Karl Schlobohm - Company Secretary
07 - 3303 0620
07-3303 0661
