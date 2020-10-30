Armour Energy : 30 October 2020 - Appointment of Ocean Reach Advisory

ASX Announcement

Armour Energy Limited

30 October 2020

Armour Energy Appoints Ocean Reach Advisory

to Assist with Northern Australian Farm-outs

Armour Energy Limited (ASX: AJQ) (Armour Energy or the Company) wishes to advise that Ocean Reach Advisory Pty Ltd have been appointed financial advisor to assist the Company with the farm- out of the Company's Northern Territory acreage.

"Securing a joint venture partner for our NT McArthur Basin Project is one of the five priorities for Armour. To assist with this process Armour has appointed Ocean Reach Advisory, a specialist upstream oil and gas transaction advisory firm with significant experience in oil and gas acquisition and divestment activity and farming out large-scale upstream oil and gas assets globally" said Brad

Lingo, CEO Armour Energy Limited.

Mr. Lingo continued "The NT gas story just keeps getting more exciting and its Armour's view that this is the ideal time to bring in a JV partner to help progress the assets. There is significant interest in the NT, commercially and at Government levels, Federal and Territorial, as demonstrated by the Minister for Energy, Angus Taylor MP, and Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, Keith Pitt MP, visiting the NT gas fields recently.

By finding the right JV partner, Armour is seeking to accelerate exploration of the highly prospective McArthur Basin. A transaction would also allow Armour to further reduce debt and provide working capital for production and exploration in the Surat and Cooper Basins which aligns with its five priorities."

The engagement letter signed with Ocean Reach Advisory has also been extended to include Armour's 30% interest in the South Nicholson Basin project.

"Since signing the Farm-out Agreement with Santos, there has been a significant increase in interest in the South Nicholson Basin. It is Armour's preference to retain an interest in the South Nicholson Basin however, given the interest and the right deal, Armour could farm-out some or sell all of its remaining interest in the project to allow for further debt reduction and provide additional funding to advance the Surat and Cooper assets. By acquiring Armours' interest, the buyer would have a significant interest in a world class project, a $65 million free carry and pre-emption rights" remarked

Brad Lingo.

Norther Territory Farm-out

Armour's McArthur Basin project area represents the largest and most important part of the Northern, Central and Southern McArthur Basin where the thickest and most oil and gas prone sections of the McArthur and Tawallah source rocks are present. Armour, 100% owner and operator, holds a large acreage position covering 12 permits and approximately 89,000 km2.