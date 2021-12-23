Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Armour Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJQ   AU000000AJQ0

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

(AJQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armour Energy : Application for quotation of securities - AJQ

12/23/2021 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

use

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

code

Security description

personalFor

AJQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

AJQOA

OPTION EXPIRING 29-FEB-2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Number of +securities to

be quoted

Issue date

96,208,360

23/12/2021

64,530,769

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

60141198414

1.3

ASX issuer code

AJQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

AJQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

95,192,307

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue of these 95,192,307 shares was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 November 2021.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

AJQOA : OPTION EXPIRING 29-FEB-2024

Issue date

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

64,530,769

use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil - 31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being

issued in exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

personal

+securities to be quoted

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue of these 64,530,769 options was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 November 2021.

31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being issued in

exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being issued in

exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.

For

ASX +security code and description

AJQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 23/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Armour Energy Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
04:57pARMOUR ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - AJQ
PU
12/19Armour Energy Appoints New CFO; Shares Slip 5%
MT
12/19Armour Energy Limited Announces the Appointment of Craig Gouws as Chief Financial Offic..
CI
11/21Armour Energy Limited Secures Farm in Partner to Surat Acreage
CI
11/21Armour Energy Limited Provides Update on Farmin Oil and Gas Assets in Surat Basin QLD
CI
10/31Armour Energy Limited Secures Partners for Fracture Stimulation of Myall Creek #2 Well
CI
10/28Armour Energy Limited Announces the Resignation of Toni Hawkins as Chief Financial Offi..
CI
10/04Armour Energy Limited Announces the Resignation of Karl Schlobohm as Company Secretary
CI
09/29Armour Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/27Armour Energy Raises $6 Million to Fund Oil, Gas Business Demerger
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,2 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 2,49 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,4 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Armour Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bradley William Lingo Chief Executive Officer
Toni Hawkins Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Mather Executive Chairman
Michael Laurent Chief Operating Officer
Roland Kingsbury Sleeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED-60.00%26
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.74%93 751
EOG RESOURCES, INC.74.89%51 035
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED69.70%47 572
CNOOC LIMITED11.70%45 043
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY58.93%44 188