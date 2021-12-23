Armour Energy : Application for quotation of securities - AJQ
12/23/2021 | 04:57pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
only
Entity name
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 24, 2021
use
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
code
Security description
personalFor
AJQ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
AJQOA
OPTION EXPIRING 29-FEB-2024
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 8
Number of +securities to
be quoted
Issue date
96,208,360
23/12/2021
64,530,769
23/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
ARMOUR ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
60141198414
1.3
ASX issuer code
AJQ
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
24/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
For personal use only
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
AJQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
23/12/2021
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
For personal
Number of +securities to be quoted
95,192,307
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.02600000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The issue of these 95,192,307 shares was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 November 2021.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To raise additional working capital
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
AJQOA : OPTION EXPIRING 29-FEB-2024
Issue date
23/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
only
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
64,530,769
use
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - 31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being
issued in exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
personal
+securities to be quoted
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The issue of these 64,530,769 options was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 November 2021.
31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being issued in
exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
31,730,769 of these options are free attaching options, the remaining 32,800,000 options are Fee Options being issued in
exchange for capital raising services provided to the Company.
For
ASX +security code and description
AJQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 23/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Armour Energy Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:56:11 UTC.