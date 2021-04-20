Log in
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. : First Quarter 2021 Webcast Scheduled for April 22, 2021

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
VERO BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR–PRC) ("ARMOUR" or the "Company") announced today that it will provide an online, real–time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering first quarter 2021 operating results on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Company will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The live broadcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/896/40725 on April 22, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available on the Company's website www.armourreit.com and continue for one year.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armour-residential-reit-inc-first-quarter-2021-webcast-scheduled-for-april-22-2021-301273085.html

SOURCE ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
