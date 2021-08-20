Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   US0423155078

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.

(ARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2021 DIVIDEND RATE PER COMMON SHARE (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. ANNOUNCES
SEPTEMBER 2021 DIVIDEND RATE PER COMMON SHARE

VERO BEACH, Florida - August 20, 2021 - ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ('ARMOUR' or the 'Company') today announced the September 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock.
September 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information
Month Dividend Holder of Record Date Payment Date
September 2021 $0.10 September 15, 2021 September 29, 2021
Certain Tax Matters
ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ('REIT') for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company's board of directors, which may consider additional factors including the Company's results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').
Safe Harbor
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.
Investor Contact:
James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340
-END-

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 21:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
05:14pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2021 DIVIDEND RATE PER COMMON SHAR..
PU
05:08pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change..
AQ
06:30aARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Announces September 2021 Dividend Rate per Common Shar..
AQ
08/13ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/13ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces August 2021 Dividend, Payable on Augu..
CI
08/13ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : B. Riley Lowers ARMOUR Residential REIT's PT to $11 fr..
MT
07/22ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : ARR Company Update
PU
07/22ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : ANNOUNCES JUNE 30, 2021 FINANCIAL POSITION AND Q2 RESU..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 11,6%
Capitalization 857 M 857 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,31 $
Average target price 10,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Ulm Co-Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Co-CIO
Jeffrey J. Zimmer Co-Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
James Robert Mountain Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel C. Staton Chairman
Mark Richard Gruber Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.-4.45%857
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.36%12 161
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.1.92%8 346
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.29.53%7 207
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.14.75%4 689
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-4.43%4 433