    ARR   US0423155078

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.

(ARR)
  Report
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : SECOND QUARTER 2021 WEBCAST SCHEDULED FOR JULY 23, 2021 (Form 8-K)

07/21/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. SECOND QUARTER 2021
WEBCAST SCHEDULED FOR JULY 23, 2021

VERO BEACH, Florida - July 21, 2021 - ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ('ARMOUR' or the 'Company') announced today that it will provide an online, real‑time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering second quarter 2021 operating results on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The live broadcast will be availableon July 23, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at

The online replay will be available on the Company's website www.armourreit.com and continue for one year.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:
James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340

- END -

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 21:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
