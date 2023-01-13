Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   US0423155078

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.

(ARR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
6.080 USD   +0.66%
04:30pArmour Residential Reit : ARR Company Update
PU
04:17pArmour Residential Reit, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARMOUR Residential REIT : ARR Company Update

01/13/2023 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, Inc. Company Update

1/13/2023

ARMOUR seeks to create shareholder value through thoughtful investment and risk management that produces current yield and superior risk adjusted returns over the long term.

Our focus on residential real estate finance supports home ownership for a broad and diverse spectrum of Americans by bringing private capital into the mortgage markets.

PLEASE READ: Important Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Estimates

2

  • Certain statements made in this presentation regarding ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ("ARMOUR" or the "Company"), and any other statements regarding ARMOUR's future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects constitute "forward-looking statements" made within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the projections and future plans for ARMOUR's business, growth and operational improvements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ARMOUR's control. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors and risks are contained in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ARMOUR assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
  • This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any securities or financial instruments. The statements, information and estimates contained herein are based on information that the Company believes to be reliable as of today's date unless otherwise indicated. ARMOUR cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
  • Pricing and duration information are estimates provided by independent third-party providers based on models that require inputs and assumptions. Actual realized prices and durations will depend on a number of factors that cannot be predicted with certainty and may be materially different from estimates.
  • Estimates do not reflect any costs of operation of ARMOUR.
  • THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN IS UNAUDITED AND NOT REVIEWED BY OUR INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS.

ARMOUR Overview

3

ARMOUR manages an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises ("GSEs"), Treasury securities, and cash; a financing position consisting primarily of repurchase agreements and preferred equity and a hedge book consisting primarily of interest rate swaps, Treasury futures and Treasury shorts.

  • Stockholders' Equity and Liquidity
    • ARMOUR estimates that book value per common share as of December 31, 2022 was in the range of $5.76 to $5.80.
    • December 31, 2022 liquidity was approximately $689 million, consisting of $87 million cash & $602 million unlevered Agency and US Treasury securities.
  • Dividend Policy
    • ARMOUR pays dividends monthly.
    • The Company previously announced the January common stock dividend of $0.10 per share payable on January 30, 2023 to holders of record on January 17, 2023.
    • Since inception in November 2009, ARMOUR has paid out $1.9 billion in dividends.(1)
  • Shareholder Alignment
    • Returned $276 million to common shareholders through share repurchases since 2013.
    • Senior management maintains common stock ownership basis in excess of $5.75 million aggregate target.
    • Managed preferred shares through repurchases, calls, and refinancing to maximize value in capital structure.
  • Transparency and Governance
    • Updated portfolio and liability details can be found monthly at www.armourreit.com.
    • Non-ExecutiveBoard Chairman and separate Lead Independent Director.
  • ARMOUR REIT Manager
    • ARMOUR REIT is externally managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP.
    • ARMOUR Capital Management LP is the majority owner of BUCKLER Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer.
  1. Includes both common and preferred stock dividends through December 2022. Information as of 12/31/2022.

ARMOUR Portfolio and Financing Composition

4

ARMOUR Portfolio(1)

Estimated

% of

Current Value

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Effective

Securities

Portfolio

(millions)

Book Price

Market Price

Net/Gross Coupon

Duration

Agency Fixed Rates Maturing Between 0 and 360 Months

91.3%

$8,199

100.5%

94.1%

4.14/4.91

5.31

Agency 30Y TBA Long Positions

8.7%

$778

98.7%

97.2%

4.69/ N/A

4.70

Total Portfolio

100.0%

$8,976

ARMOUR Repurchase Agreements(2)

Wtd. Avg.

Longest

Principal Borrowed

% of Repo

Wtd. Avg.

Remaining

Remaining

Repo Counterparty

(millions)

Positions

Original Term

Days

Term in Days

BUCKLER Securities LLC (3)

$3,248

50.2%

42

15

18

All Other Counterparties

$3,216

49.8%

39

18

34

Total or Wtd. Avg.

$6,463

100.0%

41

16

  1. As of 12/30/2022, ARMOUR has approximately $348 million in forward settling, low pay-up FNCL spec pools. These pools will likely go on repo upon settlement.
  2. The repurchase agreement table includes $500 million of overnight reverse repo for ARMOUR's Treasury Short position and $200 million of overnight reverse repo for Agency MBS, which reduces our repo notional outstanding. ARMOUR's notional repo outstanding on mortgage-backed securities as of 12/30/2022 was $7.2 billion.
  3. BUCKLER Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer affiliated with ARMOUR REIT.

Information as of 12/31/2022. Portfolio value is based on independent third-party pricing. Information includes estimates of the effect of forward settling trades. Some totals may not foot due to rounding.

ARMOUR Hedging Composition

Interest Rate Swap Breakdown by Months to Maturity

2,000

Total Swap Notional is $6.4B with a

millions)(in

weighted average maturity of 73

1,000

months.

Notional

0

s

s

hs

s

s

s

s

hs

ths

s

h

h

h

h

h

h

h

t

t

t

t

t

nt

t

nt

t

n

n

n

n

on

n

n

n

o

o

o

o

o

o

o

o

o

1

M

2

M

3

M

4

M

6

M

M

M

9

M

M

M

72

84

08

20

-

2

-

4

-

6

-

8

-

0

-

-

-

6

1

1

0

3

5

7

9

1

3

5

-

-

1

2

3

4

6

7

8

7

9

9

0

1

ARMOUR is currently active with seven swap counterparties.

5

Total Hedge Breakdown by Type

Treasury Shorts 6.5%

Treasury Futures 10.5%

IRS: SOFR 10.5%

IRS: OIS 72.5%

6

Information as of 12/31/2022. Some totals may not foot due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
04:30pArmour Residential Reit : ARR Company Update
PU
04:17pArmour Residential Reit, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/13ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/05Armour Residential Reit, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
01/05ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms January 2023 Common Share and Series C Preferred..
AQ
01/05ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms Cash Dividend for the Month of January 2023, Pay..
CI
2022ARMOUR Residential REIT Guides to Maintain $0.10/Share Monthly Cash Dividend; Payable J..
MT
2022Armour Residential Reit, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Guidance for January 2023 Dividend Rate Per Com..
AQ
2022ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Guidance for January 2023 Dividend, Payable on..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 M - -
Net income 2022 -205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,42x
Yield 2022 19,5%
Capitalization 1 000 M 1 000 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 5,58 $
Spread / Average Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Ulm Co-Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Head-Risk Management
Jeffrey J. Zimmer Co-Vice Chairman, President, Co-CEO & Secretary
James Robert Mountain Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel C. Staton Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Gruber Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.7.10%1 000
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.6.93%10 635
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.8.99%6 448
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.9.00%6 185
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.8.32%4 192
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.9.40%3 927