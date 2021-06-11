Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   US0423155078

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.

(ARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARMOUR Residential REIT : ARR Company Update

06/11/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, Inc. Company Update

6/11/2021

ARMOUR seeks to create shareholder value through thoughtful investment and risk management that produces current yield and superior risk adjusted returns over the long term.

Our focus on residential real estate finance supports home ownership for a broad and diverse spectrum of Americans by bringing private capital into the mortgage markets.

PLEASE READ: Important Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Estimates

2

  • Certain statements made in this presentation regarding ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ("ARMOUR" or the "Company"), and any other statements regarding ARMOUR's future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects constitute "forward-looking statements" made within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the projections and future plans for ARMOUR's business, growth and operational improvements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ARMOUR's control. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors and risks are contained in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ARMOUR assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
  • This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any securities or financial instruments. The statements, information and estimates contained herein are based on information that the Company believes to be reliable as of today's date unless otherwise indicated. ARMOUR cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
  • Pricing and duration information are estimates provided by independent third-party providers based on models that require inputs and assumptions. Actual realized prices and durations will depend on a number of factors that cannot be predicted with certainty and may be materially different from estimates.
  • Estimates do not reflect any costs of operation of ARMOUR.
  • THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN IS UNAUDITED AND NOT REVIEWED BY OUR INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS.

ARMOUR Overview

3

ARMOUR manages an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises ("GSEs"), Treasury securities, and cash.

  • Stockholders' Equity and Liquidity
    • Stockholders' Equity at the end of Q1 2021 totaled $1,027 million, including the 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred") with liquidation preference totaling $163 million.
    • May 31, 2021 liquidity was $815 million, consisting of $447 million cash & $368 million unlevered Agency and US Treasury securities.
  • Dividend Policy
    • ARMOUR pays dividends monthly.
    • The Company previously announced the June common stock dividends of $0.10 per share payable on June 29, 2021 to holders of record on June 15, 2021.
    • Since inception in November 2009, ARMOUR has paid out $1.7 billion in dividends.(1)
  • Shareholder Alignment
    • Returned $787 million to common shareholders through share repurchases and distributions since 2013.
    • Senior management maintains common stock ownership in excess of $5.75 million aggregate target.
    • Managed preferred shares through repurchases, calls, and refinancing to maximize value in capital structure.
  • Transparency and Governance
    • Updated portfolio and liability details can be found monthly at www.armourreit.com.
    • Non-ExecutiveBoard Chairman and separate Lead Independent Director.
  • ARMOUR REIT Manager
    • ARMOUR REIT is externally managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP.
    • ARMOUR Capital Management LP is the majority owner of BUCKLER Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer.
  1. Includes both common and preferred stock dividends through May 2021. Information as of 05/31/2021.

ARMOUR Portfolio Composition

4

Estimated

% of

Current Value

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Effective

Securities

Portfolio

(millions)

Book Price

Market Price

Net/Gross Coupon

Duration

Agency ARMs & Hybrids

0.3%

$24.3

102.0%

103.1%

2.17/2.74

0.98

Agency Multifamily Ballooning in 120 Months or Less

13.3%

$1,081.0

102.3%

114.7%

3.70/4.60

6.46

Agency Fixed Rates Maturing Between 0 and 180 Months

7.5%

$608.7

105.5%

106.3%

2.86/3.52

3.50

Agency Fixed Rates Maturing Between 181 and 360 Months

30.7%

$2,489.1

105.4%

105.4%

2.92/3.56

5.84

Agency Portfolio

51.8%

$4,203.1

Agency 15Y TBA Long Dollar Roll

24.1%

$1,955.4

102.7%

102.9%

1.95/ N/A

4.65

Agency 30Y TBA Long Dollar Roll

24.1%

$1,954.6

102.8%

102.9%

2.42/ N/A

6.24

Net TBA Portfolio

48.2%

$3,910.0

Total Portfolio

100.0%

$8,113.1

  • Approximately 97% of ARMOUR's Agency portfolio positions (excluding TBA positions) benefit from favorable prepayment characteristics, including:
    • 26% have prepayment penalties (Agency Multifamily).
    • 62% have loan balances less than or equal to 225k.
    • 9% have 100% loans in geographies with additional taxes on refinancing and cashout transactions such as TX, FL, and NY.
    • 1% have loan-to-value ratios greater than 95%, FICO scores of less than 700 or seasoning of greater than 24 months.

Information as of 05/31/2021. Portfolio value is based on independent third-party pricing. Information includes estimates of the effect of forward settling trades. Some totals may not foot due to rounding.

ARMOUR Hedging and Financing Composition

Total Swap Notional is $6.4B with a weighted average maturity of 82 months.

ARMOUR is currently active with seven swap counterparties.

Repurchase Agreements

Longest

Principal

Wtd. Avg.

Wtd. Avg.

Remaining

Borrowed

% of Repo

Original

Remaining

Term in

Repo Counterparty

(millions)

Positions

Term

Days

Days

BUCKLER Securities LLC (1)

$2,133

58%

17

8

39

All Other Counterparties (2)

$1,558

42%

60

34

60

Total or Wtd. Avg.

$3,690

100%

35

19

  1. BUCKLER Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer affiliated with ARMOUR REIT.
  2. ARMOUR is currently borrowing from 18 repo counterparties and ARMOUR has active MRAs with 34 counterparties.

Information as of 05/31/2021. Some totals may not foot due to rounding.

5

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
05:17pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT  : ARR Company Update
PU
04:15pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/25ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT  : ANNOUNCES JUNE 2021 DIVIDEND RATE PER COMMON SHARE (F..
PU
05/25ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05/17ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (for..
AQ
05/14ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Subm..
AQ
05/12ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT  : ARR Company Update
PU
05/12ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/23ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT  : JonesTrading Adjusts Price Target on ARMOUR Residenti..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Yield 2021 9,89%
Capitalization 864 M 864 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 12,13 $
Spread / Highest target -1,07%
Spread / Average Target -9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott J. Ulm Co-Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Co-CIO
Jeffrey J. Zimmer Co-Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
James Robert Mountain Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Daniel C. Staton Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Gruber Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.12.42%864
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.12.54%13 300
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.19.36%9 774
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.37.88%7 637
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.11.57%5 175
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.21.00%4 898