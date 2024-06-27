being in the position of supervising, reviewing or having any influence on the job evaluation, pay or benefit of any close relative;

selling anything to the Company or buying anything from the Company, except on the same terms and conditions as comparable officers or directors are permitted to so sell of purchase; and

any other circumstance, event, relationship or situation in which the personal interest of a person subject to this Code interferes - or even appears to interfere - with the interests of the Company as a whole.

Loans from the Company to directors, officers or their family members or close relatives, or the Company's guarantee of an obligation of any of these individuals is strictly prohibited.

3. Disclosure

The Company strives to ensure that the contents of and the disclosures in the reports and documents that the Company files with the SEC and other public communications shall be full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable in accordance with applicable disclosure standards, including standards of materiality, where appropriate. Each person must:

not knowingly misrepresent, or cause others to misrepresent, facts about the Company to others, whether within or outside the Company, including to the Company's independent auditors, governmental regulators, self-regulating organizations and other governmental officials, as appropriate; and

in relation to his or her area of responsibility, properly review and critically analyze proposed disclosure for accuracy and completeness.

In addition to the foregoing, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (or persons performing similar functions), and each other person that typically is involved in the financial reporting of the Company must familiarize himself or herself with the disclosure requirements applicable to the Company as well as the business and financial operations of the Company.

Each person must promptly report any information he or she may have concerning (a) significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal and/or disclosure controls which could adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data, or (b) any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other personnel who have a significant role in the Company's financial reporting, disclosures or internal controls. Such matters can be reported anonymously using ARMOUR's Whistleblower Hotline managed by Syntrio Lighthouse Services. Syntrio Lighthouse Services' toll-free number and other methods of reporting are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reporting of complaints may be submitted in the following ways: