ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
February 14, 2024 at 05:26 pm EST
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income was USD 99.6 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.98.
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.96.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests exclusively in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored entity, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration, Agency Securities. Its Agency Securities consist primarily of fixed rate loans. The remaining are either backed by hybrid adjustable rate or adjustable-rate loans. From time to time, it may also invest in Interest-Only Securities, United States Treasury Securities and money market instruments. The Company seeks to create shareholder value through investment and risk management, which produces current yield and superior risk adjusted returns over the long term. The Company brings private capital into the mortgage markets. The Company and its subsidiaries are managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor.