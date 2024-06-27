WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND

PROCEDURES OF

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC.

Purpose

Section 301 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ("SOX") requires the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (the "Company") to establish formal procedures for (i) the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by the Company regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters, and (ii) the submission of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters by officers and directors of the Company and employees of the Company's external manager on a confidential and anonymous basis.

The Company is committed to achieving compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, accounting standards, accounting controls and audit practices. Accordingly, in order

to facilitate the reporting of concerns and complaints, the Company's Audit Committee has

established the following procedures for (1) the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters, including concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters (collectively, "Accounting Matters"),

complaints regarding possible violations of federal securities laws or regulations (collectively, "Federal Securities Laws Matters"), and complaints regarding violations of the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (collectively, "Ethics Matters"), and (2) the submission by officers and directors of the Company and employees of the Company's external manager or other individuals on an anonymous basis, of concerns regarding Accounting Matters, Federal Securities Laws Matters or Ethics Matters.

Process Administration and Oversight

This policy is administered by the Company's external legal counsel, Holland & Knight LLP ("H&K"), is overseen by the Audit Committee and is approved by the Audit Committee.

Submission of Complaints

Officers and directors of the Company and employees of the Company's external manager and other individuals with concerns regarding Accounting Matters, Federal Securities Laws Matters or Ethics Matters may report their concerns anonymously using the Company's Whistleblower Hotline managed by Syntrio Lighthouse Services. Syntrio Lighthouse Services' toll-free number and other methods of reporting are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reporting of complaints may be submitted in the following ways: Website : https://report.syntrio.com/armourcap Anonymous Reporting App : Keyword: armourcap

a. Detailed app instructions can be downloaded here

