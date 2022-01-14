Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFI   US04238R1068

ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.

(AFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/14 04:10:00 pm
2.3 USD   +5.99%
05:30pArmstrong Flooring Announces Price Increases
GL
05:30pArmstrong Flooring Announces Price Increases
GL
01/03Consumer Discretionary Posting Large Gains to Begin 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armstrong Flooring Announces Price Increases

01/14/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Various price increases will go into effect on March 1, 2022

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring announced it will increase U.S. prices effective March 1, 2022 to offset rising input costs. For select Residential products, price increases will range from 0-10%. For select Commercial products, price increases will range from 0-15%. The previously announced and implemented ocean and freight surcharges will remain in place.

“Armstrong Flooring continues its strong commitment of delivering high quality products and services to the markets we serve,” said Brent Flaharty, Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Armstrong Flooring. “We have and will continue to do what we can to offset the increasing costs associated with delivering on that commitment. As the costs are increasing too quickly, we need to implement another pricing action.”

About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted and celebrated brands. The company continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.

Contact:
Anthony Burkhart | 717.672.7774 | media@armstrongflooring.com


All news about ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 585 M - -
Net income 2020 -63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 47,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 552
Free-Float 73,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michel S. Vermette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amy Peacock Trojanowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Scott W. Hess Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher S. Parisi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC.9.60%47
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC-5.70%20 596
FORBO HOLDING AG-0.32%3 235
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-15.82%1 569
TARKETT0.41%1 463
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.63%834