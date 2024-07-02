Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Manufacturing by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year.

“Being recognized as one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News and World Report for the second year in a row validates our efforts to create a workplace where employees can thrive,” President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle said. “This achievement reflects our efforts to foster teamwork and mutual respect while promoting inclusivity and well-being, so our people can be the best they can be. Our people are indeed our most valuable asset, and the strides we make to enhance their experience at Armstrong are pivotal to our long-term success.”

U.S. News evaluates various factors influencing employee choices for the “best” workplaces, including compensation, benefits, work-life balance, flexibility, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, sense of belonging, esteem, career opportunities and professional development.

This year, the evaluation covered a total of 549 companies. U.S. News determined the Best Companies to Work For list based on companies in the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023, with more than 75 Glassdoor reviews from 2020 to 2023.

The full Best Companies to Work For list can be found here.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,500 employees and a manufacturing network of 19 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has pursued innovation and manufacturing excellence to deliver products and services to our customers that can transform how people design, build and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, well-being and sustainability in mind.

