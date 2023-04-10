Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWI   US04247X1028

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
68.31 USD   +0.16%
Armstrong World Industries Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
LANCASTER, Pa., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its first-quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com. Attendees who will not be asking a question during the call are encouraged to listen to the live webcast rather than registering and dialing in.

Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the registration link below. All registrants will receive personal dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

Registration Link: Armstrong World Industries First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com

Contacts
Investors/Media: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354

About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.


All news about ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:31pArmstrong World Industries Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
04:31pArmstrong World Industries Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
03/21Deutsche Bank Downgrades Armstrong World Industries to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
03/01ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Armstrong World Industries Price Target to $91 From $99, Maintain..
MT
02/22Truist Adjusts Price Target on Armstrong World to $90 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/21Armstrong World Industries to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/21Transcript : Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21,..
CI
02/21ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/21Tranche Update on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 280 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 3 099 M 3 099 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 68,20 $
Average target price 86,70 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Calzaretta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Dawn Kirchner-King Chief Information Officer
Austin K. So Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.57%3 099
SAINT-GOBAIN7.45%27 362
ASSA ABLOY AB2.32%24 296
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.31.83%11 804
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.7.64%11 699
MASCO CORPORATION0.79%10 594
