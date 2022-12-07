Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWI   US04247X1028

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-12-07 am EST
71.90 USD   +0.26%
09:15aArmstrong World Industries and Spacekit Partner to Offer Modular, Acoustical Wall Art on KanopibyArmstrong.com
AQ
11/30MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 30, 2022
MS
11/02ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armstrong World Industries and Spacekit Partner to Offer Modular, Acoustical Wall Art on KanopibyArmstrong.com

12/07/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced today a partnership with Spacekit, allowing Spacekit to offer its unique modular, acoustical wall art for sale on Armstrong’s direct-to-customer, digital sales platform, KanopibyArmstrong.com. Spacekit products broaden Kanopi’s assortment of high design, customizable solutions with acoustic benefits for office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.

Manufactured in Lititz, PA, Spacekit products are constructed with thoughtfully sourced materials and production processes. All panels are made of US-harvested and formaldehyde-free sustainable wood products, and the framing system is produced with a zero-waste manufacturing process. Spacekit products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Spacekit’s parent company, ATOMIC, pivoted from working on modular set-design solutions for live events and started designing and manufacturing acoustical wall art for the home, where noise control was a growing issue.

Sales Operations Senior Vice President Jill Crager said, “We are excited to be working with Spacekit to bring another high value solution to our Kanopi customers. As two Lancaster County-based businesses, we share a commitment to offering unique, innovative products to the marketplace. These great-looking, sustainable products offer a practical function almost every space needs – sound absorption. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to install. It checks all the boxes for a modern building material.”

Rob Barber, ATOMIC/Spacekit Vice President Modular Systems and R&D adds, “We’re a team of designers with a passion for beautiful spaces – a passion we share with Armstrong. When the entertainment industry effectively shut down during COVID-19, we saw an opportunity to apply our expertise to a new market. This resulted in Spacekit products for home décor, and now we’re expanding into commercial spaces, a perfect fit with Armstrong’s brand reputation and reach. It’s a winning combination and opportunity for both our companies to work together to introduce easy-to-use, stylish solutions to the market.”

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Spacekit
Headquartered in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Spacekit designs and manufactures modular, customizable wall art. The company is a creation of ATOMIC, a group of live event professionals with more than 25 years of experience designing and building sets and stages for clients such as iHeartRadio, MTV and Nike. The company currently manufactures all of its products in Lancaster County, PA and ships its products to customers throughout the contiguous U.S.

Contacts 
Investors:Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677


All news about ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:15aArmstrong World Industries and Spacekit Partner to Offer Modular, Acoustical Wall Art o..
AQ
11/30MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 30, 2..
MS
11/02ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/27Armstrong World Industries Says Greenhouse Gas Targets Approved by Science Based Target..
MT
10/27Armstrong World Industries Announces SBTi Validation of Key Targets and Releases 2022 S..
GL
10/27Armstrong World Industries Announces SBTi Validation of Key Targets and Releases 2022 S..
GL
10/26Credit Suisse Adjusts Armstrong World Industries' Price Target to $100 From $103, Keeps..
MT
10/26UBS Adjusts Armstrong World Industries Price Target to $77 From $82, Lowers Estimates P..
MT
10/26Deutsche Bank Adjusts Armstrong World Industries Price Target to $113 From $112, Mainta..
MT
10/25Transcript : Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 229 M - -
Net income 2022 207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 3 274 M 3 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 960
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 71,71 $
Average target price 97,70 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Calzaretta Chief Financial Officer
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Dawn Kirchner-King Chief Information Officer
Austin K. So Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.-36.76%3 274
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-25.58%25 412
ASSA ABLOY AB-14.99%25 123
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED3.06%12 996
MASCO CORPORATION-31.05%10 920
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.90%10 035