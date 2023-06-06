Advanced search
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
06-06-2023
66.33 USD   +1.64%
Armstrong World Industries to Attend the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference
GL
05/25National Amusements Announces Strategic Investment from BDT & MSD Partners
BU
05/09DIRTT Environmental Solutions Jumps 45% After Hours as Q1 Loss Narrows; Sells Stake in Its ICE Software for US$11 Million
MT
Armstrong World Industries to Attend the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

06/06/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
LANCASTER, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle and SVP & Chief Financial Officer Chris Calzaretta will be attending the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7.

In anticipation of the conference, Armstrong has published an updated Investor Presentation which can be found in the Events & Presentations section of its Investor Relations website at www.armstrongworldindustries.com/en-us/investors.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. 

Contacts
Investors & Media: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 274 M - -
Net income 2023 210 M - -
Net Debt 2023 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 2 944 M 2 944 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Calzaretta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Dawn Kirchner-King Chief Information Officer
Austin K. So Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.-5.67%2 944
SAINT-GOBAIN19.21%29 811
ASSA ABLOY AB11.18%25 427
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.85.47%15 423
MASCO CORPORATION9.77%11 455
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-4.72%11 416
