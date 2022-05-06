Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWI   US04247X1028

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AWI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 10:20:27 am EDT
82.66 USD   -0.77%
09:56aArmstrong World Industries to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
GL
05/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 4, 2022
05/04ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armstrong World Industries to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/06/2022 | 09:56am EDT
LANCASTER, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Armstrong website at armstrongworldindustries.com and a replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has nearly 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. 

Contacts
Investors:  Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:  Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 241 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 3 912 M 3 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 73,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor D. Grizzle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. MacNeal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry S. McWilliams Chairman
Dawn Kirchner-King Chief Information Officer
Austin K. So Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.26%3 922
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-12.51%29 642
ASSA ABLOY AB-14.52%26 329
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED5.63%13 509
MASCO CORPORATION-20.52%12 750
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.10%11 468